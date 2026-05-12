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Recipe of the day: Healthy winter one-pot chicken stew

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

12 May 2026

05:56 pm

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A healthy, hearty winter stew for the whole family..

Recipe of the day: Healthy winter one-pot chicken stew

Picture: Supplied

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Tender chicken simmered with vegetables, herbs and warming spices in a rich broth. A wholesome, comforting one-pot winter meal.

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 Onion, finely chopped
  • 2 Celery sticks, sliced
  • 2 Carrots, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves of Garlic, chopped or 3 tsp Fresh Crushed Garlic
  • ½ tbsp Curry Powder
  • ½ tsp Ground Turmeric or 1 ½ tsp Fresh Crushed Turmeric
  • ½ tsp Ground Allspice
  • 2 packs of Free Range Skinless Chicken Breast Fillet 4 Pack
  • 1 tbsp Crushed Ginger
  • 1 Bay Leaf
  • 4 sprigs of Fresh Thyme, destemmed
  • Black Pepper, freshly ground, to taste
  • ¾ cup Dried Pearl Couscous/Israeli Couscous or 1 cup Bulgar Wheat
  • 4 cups Chicken Stock

Method

  1. In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat. When hot, add the onion, half the carrots, and half the celery. Sauté the veggies, stirring often, until tender and lightly golden, about 10-12 minutes.
  2. Then add the garlic and continue cooking until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  3. Add the curry powder and ground allspice and mix well, toasting the spices for 1 minute.
  4. Then add the chicken thighs to the pot and stir to combine with the spices and aromatics. Add the ginger, bay leaf, thyme, salt, and pepper, then cover the chicken with stock. Stir until fully combined.
  5. Cover the pot and simmer over medium heat for 25-30 minutes.
  6. After simmering, reduce the heat to medium-low. Use a slotted utensil to remove the chicken and transfer it to a cutting board, then shred the chicken with two forks. Return the shredded chicken to the pot and ensure it is fully submerged.
  7. Add the dried couscous and stir to combine with the stew. Cover the pot and cook over medium-low heat for 9-10 minutes until the couscous is tender.
  8. Remove from the heat and discard the bay leaf. Taste the soup and adjust with salt and pepper.

Recipe supplied by www.pnp.co.za

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Recipe of the day: Healthy winter one-pot chicken stew

Recipe of the day: Healthy winter one-pot chicken stew

Tender chicken simmered with vegetables, herbs, and warming spices in a rich broth. A wholesome, comforting one-pot winter meal.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale
    • 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

    • 1 Onion, finely chopped

    • 2 Celery sticks, sliced

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 2 Carrots, finely chopped

    • 3 cloves of Garlic, chopped or 3 tsp PNP Fresh Crushed Garlic

    • ½ tbsp Curry Powder

    • ½ tsp Ground Turmeric or 1 ½ tsp PNP Fresh Crushed Turmeric

    • ½ tsp Ground Allspice

    • 2 packs of Free Range Skinless Chicken Breast Fillet 4 Pack

    • 1 tbsp PNP Crushed Ginger

    • 1 Bay Leaf

    • 4 sprigs of Fresh Thyme, destemmed

    • Black Pepper, freshly ground, to taste

    • ¾ cup Dried Pearl Couscous/Israeli Couscous or 1 cup PNP Bulgar Wheat

    • 4 cups Chicken Stock

Instructions

 

  1. In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat. When hot, add the onion, half the carrots, and half the celery. Sauté the veggies, stirring often, until tender and lightly golden, about 10-12 minutes.

  2. Then add the garlic and continue cooking until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  3. Add the curry powder and ground allspice and mix well, toasting the spices for 1 minute.

  4. Then add the chicken thighs to the pot and stir to combine with the spices and aromatics. Add the ginger, bay leaf, thyme, salt, and pepper, then cover the chicken with stock. Stir until fully combined.

  5. Cover the pot and simmer over medium heat for 25-30 minutes.

  6. After simmering, reduce the heat to medium-low. Use a slotted utensil to remove the chicken and transfer it to a cutting board, then shred the chicken with two forks. Return the shredded chicken to the pot and ensure it is fully submerged.

  7. Add the dried couscous and stir to combine with the stew. Cover the pot and cook over medium-low heat for 9-10 minutes until the couscous is tender.

  8. Remove from the heat and discard the bay leaf. Taste the soup and adjust with salt and pepper.

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