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Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday Jammy egg summer salad with minty yoghurt dressing

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Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

31 August 2026

06:26 pm

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Enjoy a nutritious meal that's as beautiful as it is delicious - no meat needed!

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Brighten up your week with our Meat-free Monday Jammy Egg Summer Salad, a vibrant dish perfect for warm days. This easy-to-make salad features perfectly jammy eggs nestled among crisp greens, seasonal veggies, and a refreshing minty yoghurt dressing. Packed with protein and bursting with flavour, it’s a satisfying, wholesome option for lunch or dinner.

-Recipe supplied by SApoultry.co.za

Serves 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 8 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 15 ml (1 tablespoon) white vinegar
  • 5 ml / 1 teaspoon Bicarbonate of Soda
  • 200g Asparagus (optional) or thin green beans, blanched or grilled
  • 200g Mixed salad leaves, watercress, rocket, and baby spinach
  • 100g Chargrilled Artichoke (optional). Can be substituted with chargrilled courgette ribbons

For the herby yoghurt dressing

  • `¾ cup / 180ml full-cream Greek-style yoghurt
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 30g fresh mint, finely chopped
  • 30g fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Method

  1. To make the eggs. Prepare a bowl with cold water and ice. Bring a saucepan to the boil with enough water to cover the eggs and add a tablespoon of white vinegar. Reduce heat to a simmer and, using a large slotted spoon, lower the eggs into the water and add the bicarbonate of soda (don’t be alarmed, it will fizz slightly). Cook for exactly 5 ½ minutes (use the timer on your cell phone), then scoop out the eggs and plunge immediately into the ice bath for 5 minutes until cold. Remove and place on a plate and allow to come to room temperature; this will help them to peel easily
  2. Make the yoghurt dressing while the eggs are cooling by whisking all the ingredients together, and set aside until serving.
  3. Assemble the salad ingredients on a platter. When the eggs are cooled to room temperature, peel and slice in half. Arrange the eggs over the salad and serve with the dressing and lemon wedges to garnish.
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Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday Jammy egg summer salad with minty yoghurt dressing

Picture supplied

Enjoy a nutritious meal that’s as beautiful as it is delicious – no meat needed!

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 15 ml (1 tablespoon) white vinegar

    • 5 ml / 1 teaspoon Bicarbonate of Soda

    • 200g Asparagus (optional) or thin green beans, blanched or grilled

    • 200g Mixed salad leaves, watercress, rocket, and baby spinach

    • 100g Chargrilled Artichoke (optional). Can be substituted with chargrilled courgette ribbons

For the herby yoghurt dressing

    • `¾ cup / 180ml full-cream Greek-style yoghurt

    • Juice and zest of 1 lemon

    • 30g fresh mint, finely chopped

    • 30g fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Instructions

    1. To make the eggs. Prepare a bowl with cold water and ice. Bring a saucepan to the boil with enough water to cover the eggs and add a tablespoon of white vinegar. Reduce heat to a simmer and, using a large slotted spoon, lower the eggs into the water and add the bicarbonate of soda (don’t be alarmed, it will fizz slightly). Cook for exactly 5 ½ minutes (Use the timer on your cell phone), then scoop out the eggs and plunge immediately into the ice bath for 5 minutes until cold. Remove and place on a plate and allow to come to room temperature; this will help them to peel easily)
    2. Make the yoghurt dressing while the eggs are cooling by whisking all the ingredients together, and set aside until serving.
    3. Assemble the salad ingredients on a platter. When the eggs are cooled to room temperature, peel and slice in half. Arrange the eggs over the salad and serve with the dressing and lemon wedges to garnish.

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