Recipe of the day: The braai meat pizza

This pizza is quick to prepare and irresistible to eat.
Bring the taste of a South African braai to your pizza night with this hearty, flavour-packed creation.
Loaded with boerewors, bacon, steak or lamb, caramelised onions, and peppadews, it’s a perfect fusion of smoky, spicy, and cheesy goodness.
The braai meat pizza
Ingredients
- 1 pizza base (store-bought or homemade)
- ½ cup tomato paste or passata
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup cheddar cheese
- 100g boerewors, cooked and sliced
- 100g bacon, cooked and sliced
- 100g grilled steak or lamb, cooked and sliced
- ½ onion, caramelised
- ¼ cup peppadews, sliced
- Optional: chakalaka sauce or BBQ sauce for drizzling
Method
- Preheat oven to 220°C.
- Spread tomato paste over the pizza base.
- Sprinkle mozzarella and cheddar evenly over the base.
- Top with sliced boerewors, steak, caramelised onion, and peppadews. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes or until cheese has melted.
- Drizzle over chakalaka or BBQ sauce before serving (optional).
*This recipe was sent by JAG CommunicationsPrint
