Recipe of the day: The braai meat pizza

This pizza is quick to prepare and irresistible to eat.

Bring the taste of a South African braai to your pizza night with this hearty, flavour-packed creation.

Loaded with boerewors, bacon, steak or lamb, caramelised onions, and peppadews, it’s a perfect fusion of smoky, spicy, and cheesy goodness.

The braai meat pizza

Ingredients

1 pizza base (store-bought or homemade)

½ cup tomato paste or passata

1 cup mozzarella cheese

½ cup cheddar cheese

100g boerewors, cooked and sliced

100g bacon, cooked and sliced

100g grilled steak or lamb, cooked and sliced

½ onion, caramelised

¼ cup peppadews, sliced

Optional: chakalaka sauce or BBQ sauce for drizzling

Method

Preheat oven to 220°C. Spread tomato paste over the pizza base. Sprinkle mozzarella and cheddar evenly over the base. Top with sliced boerewors, steak, caramelised onion, and peppadews. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes or until cheese has melted. Drizzle over chakalaka or BBQ sauce before serving (optional).

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications

