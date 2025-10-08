Recipes

Recipe of the day: The braai meat pizza

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

8 October 2025

01:42 pm

This pizza is quick to prepare and irresistible to eat.

The braai meat pizza

The braai meat pizza. Picture: Supplied

Bring the taste of a South African braai to your pizza night with this hearty, flavour-packed creation.

Loaded with boerewors, bacon, steak or lamb, caramelised onions, and peppadews, it’s a perfect fusion of smoky, spicy, and cheesy goodness.

The braai meat pizza

Ingredients

  • 1 pizza base (store-bought or homemade)
  • ½ cup tomato paste or passata
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup cheddar cheese
  • 100g boerewors, cooked and sliced
  • 100g bacon, cooked and sliced
  • 100g grilled steak or lamb, cooked and sliced
  • ½ onion, caramelised
  • ¼ cup peppadews, sliced
  • Optional: chakalaka sauce or BBQ sauce for drizzling

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 220°C.
  2. Spread tomato paste over the pizza base.
  3. Sprinkle mozzarella and cheddar evenly over the base.
  4. Top with sliced boerewors, steak, caramelised onion, and peppadews. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes or until cheese has melted.
  5. Drizzle over chakalaka or BBQ sauce before serving (optional).

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications

