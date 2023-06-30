Recipe of the day: Mushroom Pate

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Treat yourself with a mouthwatering adventure by trying out the mushroom pate recipe. This is a delicious spread that combines rich mushrooms with flavourful herbs, resulting in a heavenly treat for your taste buds.

Prepare to enjoy every smooth and tasty bite of this amazing mushroom pate that will leave you wanting more. So right now, allow yourself to dive into the world of mushrooms and experience the magic they bring to your plate.

Whether you are hosting a fancy gathering or simply looking to elevate your everyday meals, the mushroom pate is the perfect choice.

Impress your guests with its gourmet appeal or treat yourself to a moment of culinary indulgence. With its irresistible flavours and velvety texture, this mushroom pate will undoubtedly become a star on your table.

How to make a mushroom pate

Homemade Mushroom Pate. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

30g butter

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 brown onion, halved, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

300g cup mushrooms, chopped

1 tbsp dry sherry

1 1/2 tsp fresh thyme leaves

125g cream cheese, at room temperature

1/3 cup loosely packed chopped fresh continental parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to season

1 (about 30cm) baguette (French stick), thinly sliced crossways

60ml (1/4 cup) olive oil

Method

Heat butter and oil in a large heavy-based frying pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes or until onion softens. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant. Increase heat to high. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes or until tender. Add the sherry and thyme and cook for 1-2 minutes or until the liquid evaporates. Remove from heat and set aside for 10 minutes to cool. Transfer mixture to the bowl of a food processor. Add cream cheese and parsley and process until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and place in fridge for 1-2 hours to set. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 180°C. Brush bread slices with a little of the olive oil and place on a baking tray. Cook in oven for 8-10 minutes or until golden. Serve pate with toasted baguette.

*This recipe was sourced from taste.com.au.

