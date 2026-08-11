Prfect for a comforting weeknight meal.
This simple Greek-inspired soup turns everyday ingredients into something special. Fragrant onions simmer in chicken stock with rice until tender, then a quick tempering of eggs and bright lemon juice creates a creamy, velvety broth without any cream.
Fresh dill and an extra squeeze of lemon keep it lively and fresh. Ready in about 35 minutes and easily feeds 4-6 for under R100.
It’s perfect for a comforting weeknight meal, especially if you stir in leftover chicken.
Yield: Serves 4-6
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 4-6 for under R100
Ingredients:
- Olive oil, for cooking
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper
- 3 L (12 cups) chicken stock
- 250 ml (1 cup) rice
- 4 eggs
- Juice of 1 lemon + extra slices
- Handful dill, chopped + extra
Method:
- Heat a splash of oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and sauté the onions for about 8 minutes, or until soft. Season with salt and pepper.
- Add the stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice and cook for about 15 minutes or until the rice is just tender. Remove from the heat. Set aside for 5 minutes.
- Beat the eggs until light and creamy. Slowly add 500 ml (2 cups) of the hot stock into the eggs while beating.
- Slowly add the egg mixture back into the rice mixture while beating. Stir in the lemon juice to taste and dill. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve immediately, garnished with extra lemon slices and dill.
Optional:
Shred 375 ml (1½ cups) left-over chicken and stir through the soup.
– Recipe supplied by SA Poultry.
Recipe of the day: Belly-warming Greek egg and rice soup
This simple Greek-inspired soup turns everyday ingredients into something special. Fragrant onions simmer in chicken stock with rice until tender, then a quick tempering of eggs and bright lemon juice creates a creamy, velvety broth without any cream.
Fresh dill and an extra squeeze of lemon keep it lively and fresh. Ready in about 35 minutes and easily feeds 4-6 for under R100, it’s perfect for a comforting weeknight meal-especially if you stir in leftover chicken.
Ingredients
-
- Olive oil, for cooking
-
- 2 onions, finely chopped
-
- Salt and pepper
-
- 3 L (12 cups) chicken stock
-
- 250 ml (1 cup) rice
-
- 4 eggs
-
- Juice of 1 lemon + extra slices
-
- Handful dill, chopped + extra
Instructions
- Heat a splash of oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and sauté the onions for about 8 minutes or until soft. Season with salt and pepper.
- Add the stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice and cook for about 15 minutes or until the rice is just tender. Remove from the heat. Set aside for 5 minutes.
- Beat the eggs until light and creamy. Slowly add 500 ml (2 cups) of the hot stock into the eggs while beating.
- Slowly add the egg mixture back into the rice mixture while beating. Stir in the lemon juice to taste and dill. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve immediately, garnished with extra lemon slices and dill.
Optional:
Shred 375 ml (1½ cups) leftover chicken and stir through the soup.