Recipe of the day: Belly-warming Greek egg and rice soup

Prfect for a comforting weeknight meal.

This simple Greek-inspired soup turns everyday ingredients into something special. Fragrant onions simmer in chicken stock with rice until tender, then a quick tempering of eggs and bright lemon juice creates a creamy, velvety broth without any cream.

Fresh dill and an extra squeeze of lemon keep it lively and fresh. Ready in about 35 minutes and easily feeds 4-6 for under R100.

It’s perfect for a comforting weeknight meal, especially if you stir in leftover chicken.

Yield: Serves 4-6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4-6 for under R100

Ingredients:

Olive oil, for cooking

2 onions, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

3 L (12 cups) chicken stock

250 ml (1 cup) rice

4 eggs

Juice of 1 lemon + extra slices

Handful dill, chopped + extra

Method:

Heat a splash of oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and sauté the onions for about 8 minutes, or until soft. Season with salt and pepper. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice and cook for about 15 minutes or until the rice is just tender. Remove from the heat. Set aside for 5 minutes. Beat the eggs until light and creamy. Slowly add 500 ml (2 cups) of the hot stock into the eggs while beating. Slowly add the egg mixture back into the rice mixture while beating. Stir in the lemon juice to taste and dill. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately, garnished with extra lemon slices and dill.

Optional:

Shred 375 ml (1½ cups) left-over chicken and stir through the soup.



– Recipe supplied by SA Poultry.