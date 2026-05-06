Bright, fresh, and irresistibly creamy, this Pea and Prawn Creamy Pasta Salad is the perfect dish for summer gatherings or a quick, satisfying meal.
Juicy prawns and sweet peas are tossed with al dente pasta and enveloped in a luscious, tangy dressing that brings every ingredient to life.
Balanced with pops of herbs and a hint of lemon, this salad is a crowd-pleaser that’s simple to prepare yet elegant enough for any occasion. Enjoy a taste of sunshine in every bite.
Prep 30 min
Cook 15 min
Serves 10
Ingredients
500g Prawns
1 tin Fresh Garden Peas, drained and rinsed
500g pasta Screws
1 cup Tangy Mayonnaise
1 Avocado
3 tbsp Tomato Sauce
1 Red Onion, thinly sliced
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp Honey
Salt and Pepper to taste
2 handfuls of rocket
Method
Poach the prawns in boiling water for 5 minutes, or until cooked.
Allow them to cool and then shell them.
Cook the pasta al dente.
To make the pink sauce, mix the mayonnaise, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce and honey.
Season the sauce with salt and pepper.
Mix the pasta, prawns, red onions, peas, avocado, rocket and pink sauce in a bowl.
Serve with more rocket.
Recipe by: Koo.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Pea and prawn creamy pasta salad
500g Prawns
1 tin KOO Fresh Garden Peas, drained and rinsed
500g Fatti’s & Moni’s Screws
1 cup Crosse & Blackwell Tangy Mayonnaise
1 Avo
3 tbsp All Gold Tomato Sauce
1 Red Onion, thinly sliced
1 tbsp Colman’s Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp Honey
Salt and Pepper to taste
2 handfuls of Rocket
Ingredients
500g Prawns
1 tin KOO Fresh Garden Peas, drained and rinsed
500g Fatti’s & Moni’s Screws
1 cup Crosse & Blackwell Tangy Mayonnaise
1 Avo
3 tbsp All Gold Tomato Sauce
1 Red Onion, thinly sliced
1 tbsp Colman’s Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp Honey
Salt and Pepper to taste
2 handfuls of Rocket
Instructions
Poach the prawns in boiling water for 5 minutes or until they are cooked.
Allow them to cool and then shell them.
Cook the pasta al dente.
To make the pink sauce, mix the mayonnaise, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and honey.
Season the sauce with salt and pepper.
Mix the pasta, prawns, red onions, peas, avo, rocket and pink sauce together in a bowl.
Serve with more rocket.
Recipe by: Koo.co.za
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