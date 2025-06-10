Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Roast chicken on the coals

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

10 June 2025

09:30 am

The slow cooking process allows the skin to become crispy while the meat remains juicy and tender.

Roast chicken on the coals Picture Istock

Roast chicken on the coals. Picture: iStock

Roast chicken on the coals is a culinary experience that brings out the rich, smoky flavours of grilled meat.

This method involves marinating a whole chicken in a blend of spices and herbs before being expertly secured on a spit or nestled among hot coals.

The slow cooking process allows the skin to become crispy while the meat remains juicy and tender.

As the chicken roasts, it absorbs the smoky aroma from the coals, enhancing its flavour. Perfect for backyard barbecues or outdoor gatherings, roast chicken on the coals offers a delicious, communal dining experience that is sure to impress.

Enjoy!

SERVES 6-8

Ingredients :

1 large chicken

30ml traditional braai mix spice

2 quartered lemons

A handful of bay leaves

30ml olive oil

  • Method :
  • Season the chicken with the braai mix. Fill the cavity with lemons and bay leaves. Tie the legs together with a kitchen string.
  • Rub the chicken with olive oil.
  • Move the braai coals to the side.
  • Braai the chicken on the grill next to the coals, with the lid closed but the air vents open.
  • Braai for 20 minutes at a time with the breast side up. With the legs facing the coals, turn the chicken around (not over) so that the wings are towards the coals. Turn the chicken every 20 minutes for about one hour and 20 minutes until cooked.
  • Test if the chicken is cooked by piercing the thickest part of the leg. If clear juices run out, it is cooked.

Supplied by: Farmer’s Weekly

Print

Roast chicken on the coals

Roast Chicken , Pciture Istock

Roast chicken on the coals is a culinary experience that brings out the rich, smoky flavors of grilled meat. This method involves marinating a whole chicken in a blend of spices and herbs before being expertly secured on a spit or nestled among hot coals. The slow cooking process allows the skin to become crispy while the meat remains juicy and tender. As the chicken roasts, it absorbs the smoky aroma from the coals, enhancing its flavor. Perfect for backyard barbecues or outdoor gatherings, roast chicken on the coals offers a delicious, communal dining experience that is sure to impress. Enjoy!

  • Author: farmersweekly.co.za
  • Prep Time: 30 minutes
  • Cook Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
  • Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: Frying
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale
  1. 1 large chicken
  2. 30ml traditional braai mix spice
  3. 2 quartered lemons
  4. A handful of bay leaves
  5. 30ml olive oil

Instructions

  1. Season the chicken with the braai mix. Fill the cavity with lemons and bay leaves. Tie the legs together with kitchen string.
  2. Rub the chicken with olive oil.
  3. Move the braai coals to the side.
  4. Braai the chicken on the grill next to the coals, with the lid closed but the air vents open.
  5. Braai for 20 minutes at a time with the breast side up. With the legs facing the coals, turn the chicken around (not over) so that the wings are towards the coals. Turn the chicken every 20 minutes for about one hour and 20 minutes until cooked.
  6. Test if the chicken is cooked by piercing the thickest part of the leg. If clear juices run out, it is cooked.

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Could Helen Zille be what’s best for Joburg?
News Snow hits parts of South Africa: Road closures, travel restrictions in place [PICS]
News UPDATE: Tragic turn after missing aircraft disappears in KZN Midlands
Opinion Cartoon of the day: 9 June 2025
News Tasneem Motara appointed acting premier of Gauteng province

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp