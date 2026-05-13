Recipe of the day: Thai curried Baked beans with jasmine rice and chili-coriander salsa

Ideal for a quick weeknight dinner, it's a delicious way to spice up your routine.
Today’s recipe brings a vibrant twist to a familiar favourite with Thai curried baked beans served alongside aromatic jasmine rice and a zesty chilli-coriander salsa.
This dish blends the comforting heartiness of baked beans with fragrant Thai spices, creating a fusion meal that’s both satisfying and exciting.
The jasmine rice provides the perfect base, while the fresh salsa adds a burst of flavour and colour.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 tin baked beans in tomato sauce
- 1 tin coconut milk
- 1 sachet Thai green curry paste
- Garlic
- Onion
- 1 cup jasmine rice
- Bunch of coriander
- 1 large tomato
- A few green chillies
- 1 lime
Method
- Heat oil in a pan.
- Add curry paste and fry till fragrant.
- Drain the sauce from the beans.
- Add sauce and coconut milk to the pan.
- Cook till reduced. Add the beans back in at the end.
- Cook the jasmine rice as per instructions
- Chop the chilli, tomato, and coriander finely. Mix and add a squeeze of lime juice.
Recipe supplied by KooPrint
Recipe of the day : Thai curried Baked Beans with Jasmine Rice and Chilli-coriander salsa
Today’s recipe brings a vibrant twist to a familiar favourite with Thai curried baked beans served alongside aromatic jasmine rice and a zesty chilli-coriander salsa.
This dish blends the comforting heartiness of baked beans with fragrant Thai spices, creating a fusion meal that’s both satisfying and exciting.
The jasmine rice provides the perfect base, while the fresh salsa adds a burst of flavour and colour.
Ingredients
- 1 tin coconut milk
- 1 sachet Thai green curry paste
- Garlic
- Onion
- 1 cup Jasmine rice
- Bunch of Coriander
- 1 large Tomato
- A few green chillies
- 1 lime
Instructions
- Heat oil in a pan.
- Add curry paste and fry till fragrant.
- Drain the sauce from the beans.
- Add sauce and coconut milk to the pan.
- Cook till reduced. Add the beans back in at the end.
- Cook the jasmine rice as per instructions
- Chop the chilli, tomato, and coriander finely. Mix and add a squeeze of lime juice.
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