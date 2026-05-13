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Recipe of the day: Thai curried Baked beans with jasmine rice and chili-coriander salsa

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

13 May 2026

02:53 pm

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Ideal for a quick weeknight dinner, it's a delicious way to spice up your routine.

Recipe of the day: Thai curried Baked beans with jasmine rice and chili-coriander salsa

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Today’s recipe brings a vibrant twist to a familiar favourite with Thai curried baked beans served alongside aromatic jasmine rice and a zesty chilli-coriander salsa.

This dish blends the comforting heartiness of baked beans with fragrant Thai spices, creating a fusion meal that’s both satisfying and exciting.

The jasmine rice provides the perfect base, while the fresh salsa adds a burst of flavour and colour.


Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 tin baked beans in tomato sauce
  • 1 tin coconut milk
  • 1 sachet Thai green curry paste
  • Garlic
  • Onion
  • 1 cup jasmine rice
  • Bunch of coriander
  • 1 large tomato
  • A few green chillies
  • 1 lime

Method

  1. Heat oil in a pan.
  2. Add curry paste and fry till fragrant.
  3. Drain the sauce from the beans.
  4. Add sauce and coconut milk to the pan.
  5. Cook till reduced. Add the beans back in at the end.
  6. Cook the jasmine rice as per instructions
  7. Chop the chilli, tomato, and coriander finely. Mix and add a squeeze of lime juice.

Recipe supplied by Koo

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Recipe of the day : Thai curried Baked Beans with Jasmine Rice and Chilli-coriander salsa

Recipe of the day: Thai curried Baked beans with jasmine rice and chili-coriander salsa

Today’s recipe brings a vibrant twist to a familiar favourite with Thai curried baked beans served alongside aromatic jasmine rice and a zesty chilli-coriander salsa.

This dish blends the comforting heartiness of baked beans with fragrant Thai spices, creating a fusion meal that’s both satisfying and exciting.

RELATED ARTICLES

The jasmine rice provides the perfect base, while the fresh salsa adds a burst of flavour and colour.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Instructions

  1. Heat oil in a pan.

  2. Add curry paste and fry till fragrant.

  3. Drain the sauce from the beans.

  4. Add sauce and coconut milk to the pan.

  5. Cook till reduced. Add the beans back in at the end.

  6. Cook the jasmine rice as per instructions

  7. Chop the chilli, tomato, and coriander finely. Mix and add a squeeze of lime juice.

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