Recipe of the day: Thai curried Baked beans with jasmine rice and chili-coriander salsa

Ideal for a quick weeknight dinner, it's a delicious way to spice up your routine.

Today’s recipe brings a vibrant twist to a familiar favourite with Thai curried baked beans served alongside aromatic jasmine rice and a zesty chilli-coriander salsa.

This dish blends the comforting heartiness of baked beans with fragrant Thai spices, creating a fusion meal that’s both satisfying and exciting.

The jasmine rice provides the perfect base, while the fresh salsa adds a burst of flavour and colour.



Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 tin baked beans in tomato sauce

1 tin coconut milk

1 sachet Thai green curry paste

Garlic

Onion

1 cup jasmine rice

Bunch of coriander

1 large tomato

A few green chillies

1 lime

Method

Heat oil in a pan. Add curry paste and fry till fragrant. Drain the sauce from the beans. Add sauce and coconut milk to the pan. Cook till reduced. Add the beans back in at the end. Cook the jasmine rice as per instructions Chop the chilli, tomato, and coriander finely. Mix and add a squeeze of lime juice.

Recipe supplied by Koo