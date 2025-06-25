Recipes

Recipe of the day: Easy Tuna Quiche Niçoise

25 June 2025

Quick to bake, Tuna Quiche Niçoise is a delightful, savoury dish that combines the classic flavours of a traditional Niçoise salad with the richness of a quiche.

This dish features a crisp, buttery pastry crust filled with a creamy mixture of fresh eggs, flaky tuna, tender green beans, ripe tomatoes, and briny olives. Seasoned with herbs like dill and basil, it offers a harmonious blend of textures and tastes.

Perfect for brunch or a light lunch, this quiche is not only delicious but also visually appealing, making it a standout centrepiece for any gathering. Serve warm or at room temperature for a satisfying meal.

Serves 4 

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 8 large eggs
  • 30ml (2 tbsp) flour
  • 150ml cream
  • Seasoning, to taste
  • 1 can of tuna, drained
  • 200g asparagus or broccoli, blanched
  • 150g black olives (pitted)
  • 200g tomatoes, chopped or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 30g basil, finely chopped

Method:

  • Preheat oven to 180°C.
  • Whisk eggs, flour and cream together with seasoning.
  • In an ovenproof casserole dish, place the tuna, chopped asparagus or broccoli, olives, tomatoes, and basil.
  • Pour over the egg mixture and decorate with a few cocktail tomato halves and asparagus pieces (if using).
  • Bake until set and golden, about 30–40 minutes. Serve hot or cold with a crisp green salad.

Supplied by: sapoultry.co.za

