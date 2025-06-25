Recipe of the day: Easy Tuna Quiche Niçoise

Quick to bake, Tuna Quiche Niçoise is a delightful, savoury dish that combines the classic flavours of a traditional Niçoise salad with the richness of a quiche.
Tuna Quiche Niçoise Picure Istock
This dish features a crisp, buttery pastry crust filled with a creamy mixture of fresh eggs, flaky tuna, tender green beans, ripe tomatoes, and briny olives. Seasoned with herbs like dill and basil, it offers a harmonious blend of textures and tastes.
Perfect for brunch or a light lunch, this quiche is not only delicious but also visually appealing, making it a standout centrepiece for any gathering. Serve warm or at room temperature for a satisfying meal.
Serves 4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 large eggs
- 30ml (2 tbsp) flour
- 150ml cream
- Seasoning, to taste
- 1 can of tuna, drained
- 200g asparagus or broccoli, blanched
- 150g black olives (pitted)
- 200g tomatoes, chopped or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 30g basil, finely chopped
Method:
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Whisk eggs, flour and cream together with seasoning.
- In an ovenproof casserole dish, place the tuna, chopped asparagus or broccoli, olives, tomatoes, and basil.
- Pour over the egg mixture and decorate with a few cocktail tomato halves and asparagus pieces (if using).
- Bake until set and golden, about 30–40 minutes. Serve hot or cold with a crisp green salad.
Supplied by: sapoultry.co.za
