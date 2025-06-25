Recipe of the day: Easy Tuna Quiche Niçoise

Quick to bake, Tuna Quiche Niçoise is a delightful, savoury dish that combines the classic flavours of a traditional Niçoise salad with the richness of a quiche.

This dish features a crisp, buttery pastry crust filled with a creamy mixture of fresh eggs, flaky tuna, tender green beans, ripe tomatoes, and briny olives. Seasoned with herbs like dill and basil, it offers a harmonious blend of textures and tastes.

Perfect for brunch or a light lunch, this quiche is not only delicious but also visually appealing, making it a standout centrepiece for any gathering. Serve warm or at room temperature for a satisfying meal.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

30ml (2 tbsp) flour

150ml cream

Seasoning, to taste

1 can of tuna, drained

200g asparagus or

150g black olives (pitted)

200g tomatoes, chopped or cherry tomatoes, halved

30g basil, finely chopped

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Whisk eggs, flour and cream together with seasoning.

In an ovenproof casserole dish, place the tuna, chopped asparagus or broccoli, olives, tomatoes, and basil.

Pour over the egg mixture and decorate with a few cocktail tomato halves and asparagus pieces (if using).

Bake until set and golden, about 30–40 minutes. Serve hot or cold with a crisp green salad.

Supplied by: sapoultry.co.za