Tasty breakfast idea: Whole-wheat pancakes with almond filling

Swap your bacon eggs for these flavourful whole-wheat pancakes for breakfast this morning.

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, which is why there’s nothing wrong with spoiling yourself with a tasty breakfast treat. This easy pancake recipe will be ready in a jiffy to enjoy with a sweet cup of tea.

Whole-wheat pancakes with almond filling

Ingredients

Pancakes:

250ml Snowflake Cake Wheat Flour

250ml Snowflake Nutty Wheat Flour

3ml salt

2 eggs

250ml milk

375ml water

45ml cooking oil

15ml brandy or fresh lemon juice

30ml Cooking oil for frying

Almond filling:

60ml Snowflake Cake Wheat Flour

250ml milk

45ml butter or margarine

2 eggs, separated

125ml sugar

5ml vanilla essence

2ml almond essence

80ml ground almonds

Method

To make the pancakes: sift the flours and salt together. Add the bran left behind in sieve. Whisk the eggs, milk, oil, water and brandy together. Add to the dry ingredients and beat until the batter is smooth, thick and lump-free. Leave the batter to stand for about one hour. If the batter is too thick, add more milk. Lightly oil and heat a heavy-based frying pan, about 18cm in diameter. Pour enough batter into the pan to cover the base. Fry until golden brown on both sides. To make the almond filling: heat the milk and butter in a medium, heavy-based saucepan. Add some of the heated milk to the flour and then add to the saucepan. Beat the egg yolks and sugar together. Add some of the heated milk, mix well and then add to the saucepan. Boil until it starts to thicken, stirring continuously. Remove from the heat, add essences and almonds and mix well. Set aside to cool slightly. Beat the egg whites until soft and fold lightly into the custard mixture. Fill the pancakes with almond filling, roll up and serve with fresh fruit or a fruit sauce of choice.

*This recipe was sourced from www.snowflake.co.za.

