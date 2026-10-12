Can acupressure relieve stress?

Sessions generally last between an hour and an hour and a half, during which clients lie still with the needles inserted.

A few tiny needles inserted into the ear might help people struggling with stress and anxiety get some relief. It is an ancient treatment still used today, and Benoni acupressure practitioner Nisha Munsamy says there is more to it than simply lying down and relaxing for an hour while getting pricked.

Munsamy practises at Heavenly Healing and uses a five-point ear treatment that targets areas traditionally associated with the nervous system and different organs. She said it could help people who struggle to switch off, especially when stress starts affecting their concentration and overall well-being.

“Your entire ear is actually a map of your body,” she said.

The system includes points associated with mental clarity, relaxation and the liver, lungs and kidneys.

“One of the points is associated with the vagus nerve, which plays a role in stress and relaxation,” she said.

“Even the thought of having a needle inserted can take your mind off everything else for a moment.”

Take your mind off it all in the moment

Munsamy said the technique could also be useful for people dealing with grief and emotional distress. Sessions generally last between an hour and an hour and a half, during which clients lie still with the needles inserted.

Ear acupressure is also used by people trying to stop smoking, while similar techniques have been used in rehabilitation settings to address cravings. Munsamy said she had applied the treatment in other circumstances too.

“I’ve used it on patients undergoing chemotherapy to help alleviate symptoms such as nausea and loss of appetite,” she said.

She has also worked with students.

“One student was convinced it helped him with his swimming championships and his studies. But what I notice most is how relaxed people become.”

The ear is like a map to the body, Munsamy says. Picture Supplied

Munsamy sometimes combines acupressure with hypnotherapy, particularly for clients experiencing severe stress or, again, trying to stop smoking. Facial acupressure, she said, can be an alternative to cosmetic injections for people concerned about wrinkles and ageing. Munsamy likened it to a natural Botox session.

“We use very fine needles to target wrinkles and give the face a slight lifting effect,” she said.

Discovered acupressure when looking to relieve migraines

The facial treatment involves a series of sessions, followed by facial massage. Munsamy said clients sometimes became so relaxed that they fell asleep during the procedure.

“The needles are so fine that you hardly feel them,” she said.

Her interest in the treatment began in 2020 when she started looking for ways to help her young daughter, who suffered from migraines. She was concerned about her daughter having to take medication regularly and began investigating other options.

“She was still young, and I didn’t want her taking tablets all the time. I started researching natural treatments and found that the acupressure ear detox treatment worked beautifully for her,” she said. “She has not really seen the migraines return since.”

Munsamy sees acupressure as another approach to wellness.

“It’s an ancient healing system that uses the body’s own ability to heal, rather than relying on chemicals and medication,” she said.