Cracked heels, corns and warts: Summer foot problems you shouldn’t ignore

Pain, itching, bleeding, signs of infection or any unexplained change should be assessed.

South African summers can be hard on our feet. There’s hot paving, bare feet, slops and swimming pools. Environments like these can turn minor problems such as cracked heels, corns and sweaty feet into painful distractions that can spoil even the most delicious cocktail.

Despite this, our feet are often the last part of the body to get attention until something starts hurting, said KROKO foot care managing director Lynsey Hammond.

“Foot care is often spoken about as something cosmetic, but it is really about comfort, movement and being able to show up for everyday life. Our feet carry us through work, family, errands and celebrations. Giving them some attention before summer gets busy can help stop a small problem from keeping us out of the moments we want to enjoy.”

Podiatrist and sports podiatrist Dennis Rehbock unpacked what to watch for this summer, which foot problems can safely be managed at home and when it is time to stop self-treating and see a professional.

Heat, humidity, open shoes and going barefoot all affect the feet. Sweaty feet, or hyperhidrosis, can be particularly troublesome for teenagers and sportspeople and may also be associated with odour.

Feet can also become excessively dry, especially around the heels, when people wear sandals or go barefoot more often. Increased moisture can predispose people to fungal infections of the skin or nails, including athlete’s foot.

When does a corn or callus need professional treatment?

Corns and calluses are thickened areas of skin, known as hyperkeratosis, that usually develop from pressure and friction, often from ill-fitting shoes.

The first step is to identify and remove the source of pressure or friction. Painful or persistent corns and calluses are best assessed and treated by a podiatrist.

Self-treatment can cause problems, particularly if someone tries to cut a corn or callus with a blade. This can damage the skin and lead to infection. Acid-based preparations also need to be used with extreme care because they can damage surrounding skin, particularly in people with diabetes or impaired circulation.

Caring for your feet is more than cosmetics. Picture iStock

When do cracked heels become more than a cosmetic problem?

Cracked heels, or heel fissures, develop in the hard, calloused skin around the edge of the heel. They become a medical concern when the cracks extend into the dermis and cause bleeding, pain or possible infection.

File the heels gently a few times a week with an emery board and apply a foot or heel cream containing urea after bathing. Severe fissures should be treated by a podiatrist.

Walking barefoot can be good for the feet, particularly if you are accustomed to it. Walking barefoot around the house, in the garden or on grass can be beneficial.

Barefoot running is different. People who are not accustomed to it may be more vulnerable to foot injuries.

How easily can hot paving or sand burn your feet?

Most people have good nerve sensation in their feet and will feel when paving or sand is becoming too hot.

The risk is greater for people with peripheral neuropathy because reduced sensation may prevent them from recognising how hot the surface is. This can result in burns, blisters or ulcers.

Can you really pick up plantar warts at pools and communal showers?

Yes. Plantar warts are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and can be contagious. Children and teenagers can be particularly prone to them.

Warts on the sole of the foot can be difficult to treat. Over-the-counter preparations are available, while a podiatrist may use treatments such as electrocautery, cryosurgery, needling or acid-based treatments.

People with diabetes are at higher risk of foot complications. Poor circulation can increase the risk of infection and ulceration, while peripheral nerve damage can reduce sensation in the feet and may also affect walking and balance.

Good diabetes management, avoiding smoking, appropriate dietary advice and exercise where possible are important. Regular podiatry check-ups and foot care are also recommended.

What warning signs mean it’s time to stop self-treating and see a professional?

Check your feet regularly for colour changes, including red, blue, or white areas, and watch your nails for yellow or brown discolouration. Look for lesions, lumps, bumps and areas of hard skin, including between the toes.

Pain, itching, bleeding, signs of infection or any unexplained change should be assessed. Most importantly, if you are unsure about something on your feet, get it checked.