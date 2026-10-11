Gauteng nursing diploma 2027: How to apply for free before 30 October

Find out who qualifies, how to apply, and how to avoid scams.

Young people who want to become nurses have until 30 October 2026 to apply for the Gauteng College of Nursing’s 2027 Student Nurse Intake, according to the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH).

Applications will close on 30 October 2026.

Successful students will study towards a Diploma in Nursing at four Gauteng College of Nursing (GCON) campuses, namely, Ann Latsky, Bonalesedi, Chris Hani Baragwanath or SG Lourens campus.

Who can apply for the nursing diploma?

“Applicants must be South African citizens who reside and matriculated in Gauteng,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona on Sunday.

According to Mabona, people who already receive funding from a government department, state-funded scheme or public entity will not be considered.

This includes the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), as well as those already enrolled at a tertiary institution.

“Prospective students must be in possession of a Senior Certificate (Standard 10), National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational) Level 4 and meet the prescribed admission requirements,” Mabona detailed.

How to apply online for the nursing intake

Applicants will have to upload certified copies of their identity document and matric certificate in PDF format, according to the department.

“Applications must be submitted online only through the Gauteng Department of Health nursing intake portal at https://nursingintake.gauteng.gov.za/,” said Mabona.

“No walk-in applications will be accepted,” he added.

Selection process and training requirements

The department said it expects a high volume of applications, so only successful candidates will be contacted.

“All shortlisted applicants will undergo a compulsory psychometric assessment, while successful candidates will be required to undergo medical surveillance and verification of all submitted documents,” said Mabona.

Students will also face demanding practical training.

“Successful applicants will be required to sign a learning contract with the Gauteng College of Nursing and participate in Work Integrated Learning (WIL), which includes working shifts, weekends, public holidays and night duty at GDoH facilities as part of the training programme,” said Mabona.

The department urged the public to stay alert and not fall victim to people who claim they can secure a place in the programme.

“Applications for the GCON 2027 Student Nurse Intake are free of charge, and there are no application or admission fees payable at any stage of the process,” said Mabona.

“For enquiries, applicants should contact the Gauteng College of Nursing Central Office on 060 541 4973,” said Mabona.