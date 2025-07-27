Fujifilm’s GFX Challenge open to South African creators

The program is a global initiative designed to support and nurture aspiring creatives in bringing their imaging projects to life.

Fujifilm has announced the launch of the GFX Challenge Grant Program 2025, with applications now open to creatives worldwide, including South Africa.

South Africans have been encouraged to apply, following the success of Cape Town-based Jodi Windvogel, a Global Grant recipient of the challenge in 2023.

Prize

Creatives have the chance to receive a US$10 000 Global Grant Award or a US$5 000 Regional Grant Award, helping to transform their creative ideas into reality.

Winners also receive access to a Fujifilm GFX System camera body and two GF lenses for the duration of their project, as well as mentoring and technical assistance from Fujifilm technicians and product experts.

In total, there are five Global Grant Awards available, with 10 Regional Grant Awards in place.

Amateur and professional

The GFX Challenge Grant Program 2025 is open to amateur and professional photographers and videographers who are residents of South Africa, with the submission period closing on 31 August 2025.

The award recipients will be announced in January 2026, with the final projects to be exhibited in various countries as well as on the fujifilm-x.com website.

What to shoot?

Windvogel was announced as a Global Grant recipient for her project “The Body at Risk”. The project was a harrowing look at the landscapes in South Africa where incidents of gender-based violence took place.

“Start with a strong concept that is close to your heart – one that is well-researched, timely and meaningful. Ask yourself: why this story, why now and why you? Let your proposal reflect your commitment and the urgency of the narrative,” Windvogel said.

“The panel is not just looking for beautiful images; they’re looking for work that moves, educates and sparks dialogue. Be honest, passionate and prepared to immerse yourself in the process.”

Photographers and videographers looking to enter the GFX Challenge Grant Program 2025 are able to do so until 31 August 2025.

