48 hours in pictures, 27 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Grace Caitlin Brammer of South Africa competes during the Women’s 1m Springboard Diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 in Singapore, 26 July 2025. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT