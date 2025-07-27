48 hours in pictures, 27 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Grace Caitlin Brammer of South Africa competes during the Women’s 1m Springboard Diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 in Singapore, 26 July 2025. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
US President Donald Trump reacts as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses, in Turnberry on the south west coast of Scotland on July 27, 2025, during the third day of his visit to the country, since his second tenure as President began. Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen are set to meet later on July 27, in a decisive push to resolve a months-long transatlantic trade standoff with the US leader putting the chances of a deal at one in two. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Women sit at a makeshift camp for civilians displaced amidst clashes along the disputed Thai-Cambodian border, in the Oddar Meanchey province, northwest of Cambodia, 27 July 2025. Fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces continued on 27 July, marking the fourth consecutive day of border clashes. According to a Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence spokesperson, the conflict has displaced more than 80,000 people in Cambodia, shutting down hundreds of schools across several provinces. Picture: EPA/KITH SEREY
A participant wears a shirt that shows clergy licking a candle during the ‘CSD Berlin 2025,’ the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, Germany, 26 July 2025. The 47th Christopher Street Day takes place under the motto ‘Never be silent again!’. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip near Beit Hanoun, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, 27 July 2025. Picture: EPA/ATEF SAFADI
Protesters take to the Hyde Park and the CBD streets during a rally against the Israeli invasion of Gaza, in Sydney, Australia, 27 July 2025. Picture: EPA/DEAN LEWINS
Demonstrators gather for an anti-government protest calling for action to secure the release of Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militants since the 2023 October 7 attacks, outside the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv on July 26, 2025. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Sheriff Knight (C), the dancing Cowboy, leads the line dance during the International Cowboy Day at Ngong race course in Nairobi on July 26, 2025. Country music have a loyal fan base in Kenya and the popularity of the music continuing to grow, the event was celebrated by hundreds of attendees with a collective of country artists performing. The headline of the event was Sir Elvis, Kenya’s biggest country star. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd / AFP)
Parktown Girls marimba band performs at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival Jazz for Young People at the National School of Arts In Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 26 July 2025. The concert dedicated to celebrating young jazz lovers while raising funds for the National School of Arts (NSA). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Jonathan Roxmouth performs in his “My Favourite Broadway” show, 25 July 2025, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways.The show sees him performing some of Broadway’s most compelling anthems and showstoppers. He is accompanied by the newly-formed 32-piece Egoli Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Maetsro Adam Howard. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Joburg Zoo aquarist Peter Baloi is seen scuba diving in the zoo’s walk-through tunnel tank, 26 June 2025, during an event inviting youngsters to find out what a career as an aquarist would involve. The presentations hoped to inspire attendees to consider careers in marine biology, zoology and diving. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A man stands before one of the ‘water spray fans’ placed along the side of a the road on al-Sinak street in central Baghdad amid rising temperatures on July 27, 2027 during a severe heatwave. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
Vaisnava Community members celebrate the festival called Padayatra in honour of Srila Prabhupadas the 50th Anniversary in Braamfontein in Johannesburg, 26 July 2025, after his visit to South Africa. Srila Prabhupada is the founder of the Hare Krishna Movement started in New York in 1966. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A group of DC cosplayers pose for a group photo during Day 3 of 2025 Comic-Con International on July 26, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Firefighters and volunteers battle a wildfire in the area of Kryoneri, in the suburbs of Athens, Greece, 26 July 2025. Firefighting forces are battling the wildfire that broke out in Kryoneri, Attica. According to the Fire Service, the fire is considered difficult as it is spreading through a mixed area of forest and residential zones. There are reports of damage to homes, and some have been engulfed in flames. Picture: EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
