[REVIEW] Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 outshines Ultra

Samsung beat Apple to market, but is the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 all it is made out to be?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 8 is winning warmer reviews than its pricier Ultra sibling in South Africa.

But despite beating Apple’s first foldable to market, the device still faces questions about its cameras and software polish.

The South Korean company’s spotlight on the new device is likely to fade after Apple last week unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, which bears the same form factor.

Beating Apple

Samsung may have beaten Apple to the market, but is the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 all it is made up to be?

The Citizen secured a review unit from Samsung and put the device to the test.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 breaks from Samsung’s usual tall, narrow design in favour of a shorter, wider shape, with a 5.5-inch cover screen using a 10:16 aspect ratio reminiscent of older foldables like the original Pixel Fold.

Design and Display

After a few weeks with the phone, I can say it’s lighter and easier to unfold than past models, with a bigger battery and a noticeably reduced crease on the inner screen.

The hinge uses a new Flex Titanium construction, said to improve durability and further minimise the crease.

However, the hinge’s more confident, forceful snap means the multi-angle “Flex Mode” is gone.

The compact, passport-like footprint is praiseworthy, making the phone easier to pocket and handle one-handed than prior generations.

Performance

Running the same Snapdragon Gen 5 chip as Samsung’s Galaxy S26 line, the Z Fold 8 scored about 17% higher than the Z Fold 7 and 48% higher than the Z Fold 6 on single-core benchmarks, putting it roughly in line with the iPhone 17 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Cameras – the clearest weak point

This is where it falls short.

Despite matching the Ultra model’s performance, charging speed, and display brightness, the standard Z Fold 8 lacks a dedicated telephoto/zoom camera – a notable omission at this price point, though the dual 50MP rear sensors still capture solid images and support video features like LOG capture and LUTs aimed at content creators.

Price

The base Z Fold 8 costs about R5 000 less than the Ultra, with the Ultra starting around R50 999 (512GB) model – meaning the standard model still sits firmly in premium-flagship territory.

Verdict

After reviewing the device, I am largely enthusiastic and found the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to be an enjoyable phone I’ve used for years.

However, with the new Apple iPhone Duo, which I have yet to review, and Huawei unveiling the new triple-fold Mate XT second edition in China, the praise for the first edition I reviewed isn’t uniform.

While it is a near-perfect execution of the foldable concept, I found that gaming sessions can produce noticeable heat, and that daily use still involves fiddling with app aspect ratios – a reminder that foldable software, even now, isn’t fully solved.

Should you buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8?

Overall, the Z Fold 8 looks like a meaningful step forward in foldable design and usability, but buyers wanting a telephoto camera or perfectly seamless software will still have to compromise.

✅ Pros

Improved design: Shorter, wider footprint makes it more pocket‑friendly and easier to handle one‑handed.

Shorter, wider footprint makes it more pocket‑friendly and easier to handle one‑handed. Reduced crease: New Flex Titanium hinge improves durability and minimises the crease on the inner display.

New Flex Titanium hinge improves durability and minimises the crease on the inner display. Performance boost: The Snapdragon Gen 5 chip delivers ~17% higher scores than the Fold 7 and ~48% higher than the Fold 6, rivalling the iPhone 17 Pro.

The Snapdragon Gen 5 chip delivers ~17% higher scores than the Fold 7 and ~48% higher than the Fold 6, rivalling the iPhone 17 Pro. Battery upgrade: Larger battery improves daily usability compared to previous generations.

Larger battery improves daily usability compared to previous generations. Lower price than Ultra: Costs about R5 000 less than the Ultra, while still offering flagship performance and display quality.

❌ Cons