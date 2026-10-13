This much-awaited feature is coming to WhatsApp soon

The feature is currently being introduced to some Android beta testers and is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp users will soon be able to plan messages ahead of time, with the messaging platform rolling out a new scheduling feature for text messages, photos and videos.

The update, currently available to some Android beta users, will allow content to be sent automatically at a chosen date and time.

The feature is currently being introduced to some Android beta testers and is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks.

Scheduling tool

The new scheduling tool is available in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.26.40.7 and works in both individual and group chats, according to WABetaInfo.

Users will be able to choose a specific date and time for a message to be sent, even if their device is offline when the scheduled delivery time arrives.

The feature supports text messages, links, photos and videos while remaining compatible with WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

Users can schedule a message by typing it in a chat and then pressing and holding the send button to access the scheduling interface.

What can you schedule?

WhatsApp will also allow users to schedule photos and videos. However, only one media file can be scheduled at a time.

According to the report, messages can be scheduled as little as 10 minutes in advance and up to two weeks ahead of delivery.

Group chats

The platform will also provide a dedicated section within chat settings where users can view, manage or delete scheduled messages before they are sent. Recipients will not be notified if a scheduled message is deleted.

The feature extends to group chats, although only members who are part of the group at the time the message is scheduled will receive it. New members added later will not see previously scheduled messages.

While the feature is currently limited to select Android beta testers, WhatsApp is expected to expand the rollout to more users in the coming weeks, bringing one of its most requested tools closer to a global release.