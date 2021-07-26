PICS: ‘Love Island UK’ villa in SA listed at R105m

Citizen reporter

A Cape Town villa that has been revered by many Love Island UK contestants and fans is going up for sale for a big sum of money – R105 million to be exact.

Cape Town is well known for its real estate subsequently leading it to be a backdrop for many international films and reality shows. The Love Island Villa, perched at the top of a hill in Constantia one of the most expensive suburbs in South Africa, is 13 470 square metres. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, with a pool and a four-person hot tub, said Amazing Spaces, the real estate company marketing the property.

The villa has housed reality TV series, including Miley Cyrus filming her episode on Black Mirror. Other films and series include Netflix’s Kissing Booth, Resident Evil and Origin.

Season six of Love Island UK was filmed in SA in January 2020, with one contestant bowing out because he still loved his ex-girlfriend.

Locals finally had their own version, with M-Net’s controversial Love Island SA airing in late February 2021.

The home is currently owned by Italians who enlisted the help of Cape Town-based architect, Jon Jacobson of Metropolis Design. He transformed it into a glamourous modern mansion.

Clean lines, exposed concrete, hardwood floors, a beautiful emphasis on outdoor living space and views of False Bay has made this home hot property. It also has state of the art security with beams and electric fencing, imported Italian kitchen with amazing views that opens to the outside lap pool providing optimal flow.

The luxury doesn’t end there, having its own spa with a spacious and fully equipped gym and a steam room, plus indoor and outdoor showers.

Love Island UK villa stunning outdoor pool, with False Bay views. Picture: Supplied

Love Island UK villa in Constantia up for sale for R105 million. Picture: Supplied

Bathroom at the Love Island UK villa in Constantia. Picture: Suppled

The exterior of Love Island UK villa in the lash suburb Constantia. Picture: Supplied

Open plan kitchen in the Love Island UK villa. Picture: Supplied

The Love Island Villa is listed for R105 million and forms part of the recently launched, Amazing Spaces Lifestyle Investments. Co-founder Julia Finnis-Bedford explained why homes like these attract top filmmakers around the world and why these properties are so desirable for investors.

‘Value of prestige’

Real estate, previously owned or rented by celebrities, royals, politicians, or industry moguls, are often more expensive per square metre due to luxury interiors and attention to the detail you’ll often find within them, Finnis-Bedford said.

Adding the name holds weight and can influence the price tag. “Famously owned homes have also been known to influence the prices of neighbouring homes and in Hollywood, this has for a long time been a strategy for investors looking to rent out or flip homes that are next door to one of these famous homes,” she says.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele