PICS: Inside Rolene Strauss’ gorgeously renovated home

Miss South Africa 2014 Rolene Strauss treated her Instagram followers to an insider view of her luxurious house, more specifically the upper level where she and her husband have been renovating.

The former Miss South Africa has been working on her home, and according to her social media posts and updates she and her hubby Daniel Strauss are almost done with their home renovations.

“I thought that it might be fun to take you through our renovations upstairs, if you’re all keen,” said Strauss in the video.

She then heads up the stairs in her video and her followers get to see people painting the upstairs walls. She heads into her eldest son’s room, where we can see the wooden flooring and the white wardrobes.

The next room she enters is her youngest son’s bedroom which looks exactly like the first bedroom.

Rolene then walks over to her children’s bathroom, where she obsesses over the new tiles that have been placed by the shower, and the new shower head and shower tap. She explains how there were initially four bedrooms upstairs, but her and Daniel had decided to break down the wall between their bedroom and the guest bedroom, so they could transform the guest bedroom into their walk-in closet.

The model and her husband began their home renovations at the end of April, and the former Miss SA took to social media to show her followers all the packages and boxes she had stored in her home’s garage, which where filled with building materials and bathroom equipment.

Take a look at some of the renovations which have taken place in Rolene’s home:

