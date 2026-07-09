Ferrari brings back manual gearbox for 12Cilindri… sort of

Gearbox functions as a normal eight-speed dual-clutch, but when in manual mode, locks out the two top gears and works almost identical as a six-speed manual.

Having consistently ruled-out the return of the manual gearbox, Ferrari has re-introduced a three-pedal option for the 12Cilindri, albeit with a significant catch.

A limited edition of which only 1 499 will be produced, the aptly named 12Cilindri Manuale sees return of a manual gearbox for the first time since 2012 when it featured on the 599 GTB Fiorano.

However, unlike a traditional manual, the setup is almost identical to that of the Koenigsegg CC850 unveiled four years ago.

All the manual characteristics

As such, the setup, called by manuale-by-wire, uses fly-by-wire technology that allows what the Prancing Horse calls “analogue gear-shifting” by using the manual mode and the provided clutch pedal.

Using a series of sensors, actuators and kinematic mechanisms, the standard issued eight-speed dual-clutch becomes a six-speed manual in which the traditional gated Ferrari shifter functions as a manual.

Aside from the six forwards speeds, the ‘box can be shifted into reverse using the clutch pedal, and even stalled should the integrated sensor not pick up to sufficient revs when setting off.

“The pedal position is detected by a position sensor on the pedal assembly and then translated into hydraulic actuation of the clutch. The system recreates the load-travel curve of mechanically linked manual gearboxes thanks to a passive mechanical system, “Ferrari explains.

The Manuale’s unique gearbox offers both automatic and manual shifting, the latter with a clutch pedal and the returning open-gate metal shifter. Picture: Ferrari

“An angle position sensor continuously reads the driver’s intent throughout the entire range of pedal travel.

“This results in behaviour consistent with the logic of traditional manual gearboxes: correct synchronisation yields a smooth, precise gear changes, otherwise, it may become more difficult, resulting in a jerk or a stall.

“The system also features specially developed transition logics between manual and automatic modes, as well as coasting management to ensure fluidity right down to idle, with behaviour consistent with the use of the clutch during deceleration”.

As standard, the gearbox functions as a normal dual-clutch and even on the fly in “manual” mode, can be switched back to “automatic mode” similar to the process of moving a gear lever out of the manual override position back to Drive.

Selecting manual mode is, however, only activated below 60 km/h with the clutch depressed.

Outside and in

Externally, the Manuale is near identical to the normal 12Cilindri, though it gets pinstriping on the front wings and rear spoiler, plus a laser-etched Manuale badge on the front wings.

The Manuale is little changed from the standard 12Cilindri at first glance. Picture: Ferrari

Besides the return of the metal gate gear shift pattern, complete with buttons for the automatic shifting on the base on the centre console, the Manuale also receives an illuminated background for the ratios on the gear knob.

Besides the open gate manual shifter, the interior is otherwise unchanged from the normal 12Cilindri. Picture: Ferrari

The pedal themselves are now anodised aluminium pieces and, as a result of the gated manual, the paddle shifters have been dropped from the steering column.

Same V12

Up front, the normally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 produces an unchanged 610kW/678Nm. The claimed top speed is still 340 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 2.9 seconds.

Still able to rev to 9 500 rpm, the 12Cilindri Manuale will get from standstill to 200 km/h in less than eight seconds.

Not yet approved

Reportedly priced from €590 000, which equates to R10 923 667 when directly converted and without taxes, it remains unknown as to whether any of the allocated 1 499 units will be eventually be offered in South Africa.

Accordingly, though, all examples have already been accounted for.