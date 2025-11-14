Open-top Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider will take your breath away

Twin-turbo V8 hooked up to electric system produces a whopping 772kW of power.

Ferrari recently unveiled its latest open-top sports car, the 849 Testarossa Spider. It replaces the Ferrari SF90 Spider and is a hybrid plug-in super sports berlinetta equipped with three electric motors alongside the mid-rear twin-turbo V8, producing a total of 772kW of power.

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider is both a true coupé and a true spider, thanks to Ferrari’s retractable hard top (RHT). This allows the driver to open and close the roof in just 14 seconds, even while driving at speeds up to 45km/h. It means that the car’s extraordinary performance can be enjoyed in any condition, offering an even more vibrant connection with the surroundings and heightened driving emotions. To maximize comfort, an innovative new wind catcher behind the seats minimises turbulence inside the cabin.

Hybrid powertrain

The heart of the Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider revolves around its twin-turbo eight-cylinder internal combustion engine. It is part of the family of engines that received multiple international engine of the year awards. The unit has been completely re-engineered to reach new performance peaks. It is combined with an advanced hybrid system derived from Ferrari’s unmatched motorsport experience.

Among the most prominent innovations is the new turbo, the largest ever for a Ferrari production car, ensures unprecedented acceleration. The hybrid group, consisting of a rear electric motor and two units installed on the front axle, can deliver 164kW. The on-demand four-wheel drive system and torque vectoring maximize performance in all conditions.

The cockpit of the Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider is even more enveloping and ergonomic than before. The central sail motif with the integrated gear-change gate, inspired by the F80, improves the positioning of components and makes them more accessible.

New colours for Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider

The new steering wheel, complete with mechanical buttons (including the iconic engine start button), elevates the driving experience while maintaining the high functionality of the latest-generation Ferrari steering wheels. Finally, a new HMI system makes interaction with the car even simpler and more intuitive.

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider offers a wide range of personalisation options designed to enhance the car’s sporty character and identity. Among the most significant innovations are two new colours developed specifically for the occasion.

Rosso Fiammante is a technological evolution of the historic pastel Rosso Corsa shade. It is enriched by a metallic effect obtained through a process that gives warm and brilliant reflections under sunlight.

Giallo Ambra is an intense and warm shade with reddish hues. It was inspired by the depth and chromatic richness of natural amber.

Open-top opulence

For the interior, a new Alcantara trim called Giallo Siena has been introduced, designed to blend with the Giallo Ambra exterior. This refined and sporty shade helps to create a modern and, at the same time, relaxing environment inside the cabin.

The forged rims, developed in close synergy with the aerodynamic department, are also customisable. The sophisticated geometries allow you to choose between different configurations, adapting the aesthetics to personal taste.

Ferrari’s quality standards and increasing focus on client service underpin the extended seven-year maintenance programme offered with the Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider. Available across the entire range, all regular maintenance for the first seven years of the car’s life is covered. This affords clients the certainty that their car is being kept at peak performance and safety.