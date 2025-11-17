American inspired Foton Tunland V7 and V9 ready to fight

Carried over from the Tunland G7, the Cummins co-developed 2.0-litre turbodiesel has been upgraded with more torque and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Best described as delayed progress since re-entering South Africa last year, Foton has made steady to impressive progress since the onset of 2025.

Climbing

For the month ending October, according to the monthly National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) sales figures, the Changping-based commercial vehicle marque has sold 1 978 units, well above Mitsubishi’s 422 recorded Triton sales, Peugeot’s 1 032 Landtreks and JAC’s 1 601 T8 and T9 models.

While likely to face stronger opposition from fellow returnee, JMC, next year, the demand for the Tunland G7 bakkie has remained strong at the more affordable end of the segment.

Having commenced local production, albeit in preliminary form, at parent company BAIC’s controversial Coega IDZ plant in Gqeberha last month, the unveiling last week of the V-Series represents a considerable step-up against the likes of the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok and GWM P500.

Styled by America

Announced for South Africa last year, the V-Series comprises the V7 and V9 known as the Mars 7 and Mars 9 in China, but officially called Tunland V7 and Tunland V9 locally.

In addition to the front, the V7’s side and rear profiles borrow heavily from the F-150.

Unique in both design and segment focus, the Ford F-150-inspired V7 is said to be the more rugged and off-road orientated offering, while the V9, styled to resemble the South American Ram Rampage, is more comfort and on-road focused.

The differences

Although based on the same platform, the differences don’t stop externally as the V7 utilises a leaf spring design for the rear suspension and hydraulic power steering.

The more comfort-biased Tunland V9 has been styled to resemble the South American Ram Rampage.

For the V9, the rear suspension is a multi-link arrangement and the power assisted steering an electric rack.

Despite these, Foton claims both the V7 and V9 have a tow rating of 3 500 kg, a ground clearance of 240 mm, a wading depth of 700 mm and payload of 1 050 kg.

As with the V7, the V9’s rear facia is also identical to the F-150 instead of the Rampage.

Somewhat bizarrely, both have the same dimensions instead of differing as is in China and Australia.

This means an overall length of 5 617 mm – the longest of any bakkie in South Africa – a wheelbase of 3 110 mm, height of 1 955 mm and width of 2 090 mm.

Mild-hybrid diesel

Only offered as a double cab, the line-up spans a total of four models, with all making use of an upgraded version of the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine used in the Tunland G7.

Joining the Toyota Hilux 48V, the V7 and V9 both utilise a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Co-developed by long-time partner Cummins under the Aucan banner, the unit produces the same 120 kW as in the G7, but with torque increased from 390 Nm to 450 Nm.

Adding to this is a 48-volt mild-hybrid system similar to the Toyota Hilux 48V, the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox and a BorgWarner part-time four-wheel drive system complemented by front and rear Eaton locking differentials on all-paw gripping models.

Packed spec sheet

In terms of specifications, both the V7 and V9 ranges start off with the VLX grade, which only comes with two-wheel drive in the case of the latter.

Interiors of the Tunland V7 and V9 are identical in design and layout.

Amenities include the following:

18-inch alloy wheels;

side-steps;

folding electric mirrors;

auto on/off LED headlights;

roof rails;

LED daytime running lights;

Integrated tailgate step;

imitation leather upholstery;

electric and heated front seats;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

wireless smartphone charger;

dual-zone climate control;

six-speaker sound system;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

front and rear armrests;

remote control electric windows;

14.5-inch infotainment system

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

paddle shifters;

ambient lighting

On the safety and driver assistance side, all VLX variants feature cruise control, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Change Assist and Driver Attention Alert.

All models feature imitation leather upholstery, with electric and heated front seats.

Adding to these further is:

Brake Override Assist;

Vehicle Dynamic Control;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Departure Warning

All on its own, the LTD or Limited grade of the V9 boasts Adaptive Cruise Control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Centring Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The drive

Starting and returning on the outskirts of Silver Lakes in Pretoria, the launch route of less than 30 km provided little opportunity to fully get to grips with the V7 and V9.

Initial impressions include a spacious and premium interior, impressive rear head-and-legroom, the welcome retention of physical buttons on the centre console, steering wheel and below the infotainment system, and satisfactory noise intrusion prevention.

Regardless of model or trim level, both the V7 and V9 ride on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Included in the route was a section of badly rutted gravel which felt more comfortable and better dampened in the V9 than in the V7.

Although quieter and more refined than in the G7, the added torque and mild-hybrid system haven’t had a dramatic effect on performance and improved power delivery.

While the models driven, admittedly, had done less than 1 500 km, the unit doesn’t feel as powerful and could have done with at least 10 to 20 more kilowatts.

As with the majority of Chinese vehicles, rear space isn’t lacking in the V7 and V9.

The eight-speed ‘box performed equally as adequate, but arguably, not to its full potential as has become expected.

That being said, a clearer image will only emerge once the V7 and V9 arrive for the customary seven-day test.

Colours and price

In total, Foton has made eight colours available across both models: white, silver, grey, black, blue, red, purple and green.

Covering the Tunland V7 and V9 is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a five-year/75 000 km service plan.

Tunland V7 2.0D VLX AT – R689 900

Tunland V7 2.0D VLX 4×4 AT – R765 900

Tunland V9 2.0D VLX AT – R725 900

Tunland V9 2.0D LTD 4×4 AT – R799 900

