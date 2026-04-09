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Jetour prepares hybrid plug-in for T1 and T2: What to expect

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

9 April 2026

12:00 pm

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Combination of electric motors and battery will soon be detailed for South Africa, along with pricing.

Jetour T1 and T2 plug-in hybrids coming to South Africa

Jetour opens its plug-in hybrid portfolio in South Africa soon with the T1 and T2. Picture: Jetour

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Its local product range being an all-petrol affair, runaway success Jetour has confirmed the introduction of its first plug-in hybrid models in South Africa.

T-Series only

Marketed under the Shanhai nomenclature in China, the plug-in hybrid roll-out will apply to the T1 and T2, while the older Dashing and X70 Plus will remain petrol-powered only.

While specification of ether model hasn’t been revealed, both single-motor and dual-motor variants are offered in China, with varying battery packs.

T1

In the case of the T1, four variants are offered, all using the 1.5 T-GDI engine as a base.

For the entry-level model, an 18.3-kWh battery pack powers a single 150kW/310Nm electric motor on the front axle.

While no combined outputs are provided, Jetour does claim an all-electric range of 100km based on China’s CLTC cycle.

Next up, the second single-motor option employs a larger 26.7-kWh battery but retains the same 150kW/310Nm output. The claimed range is 150km.

Finally, the range-topping single-motor option comes with a 43.2-kWh battery, which allows for a range of 226 km.

Jetour T1 and T2 plug-in hybrids coming to South Africa
T1 will become Jetour’s most affordable plug-in hybrid in South Africa. Picture: Jetour China

For the first dual-motor, a second 175kW/310Nm electric motor sits on the rear axle, making it all-wheel drive.

With the middle battery pack option, the all-wheel drive dual-motor T1 has a claimed range of 147km.

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Completing the range, opting for the dual-motor with the 43.2-kWh battery results in a range of 220km.

Regardless of the electric count or size of the battery pack, all plug-in hybrid T1s use a single-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Standard on all-wheel drive models is the XWD system with a number of off-road driving modes.

T2

Known as the Traveler in China, the plug-in hybrid T2 offers a choice of two battery pack options, powering a pair of electric motors as standard.

In base variants, a 27.2-kWh cell is used, with the electric setup producing 165kW/390Nm. The claimed CLTC range is 129km.

As a step up, a larger 43.2-kWh battery can be selected, increasing the claimed range to 212km.

Jetour T1 and T2 plug-in hybrids coming to South Africa
Smash-hit T2 will go the hybrid route. Picture: Jetour China

Sitting at the top of the range is the tri-motor, which adds a third electric motor, resulting in a total electric output of 340kW/700Nm. The claimed range is 211km.

As with the T1, combustion power for the T2 comes from the same 1.5 T-GDI engine, outputting 115kW/220Nm. The sole transmission option is a three-speed DHT.

Similar to the T1, no combined power and torque output is provided for the T2.

Stay tuned..

Launching next week, pricing for both the T1 and T2 plug-in hybrids are still unknown.

As a reference, stickers for the conventional petrol-engined T1 range from R514 900 to R659 900, and from R569 900 to R704 900 for the T2.

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