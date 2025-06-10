Hyundai eyeing Ranger and Hilux bakkie rival by at least 2029

Sister brand Kia has opened the door for its Tasman to be used as a base.

Hyundai’s only current bakkie, the unibody Santa Cruz, is unlikely to be offered outside North America despite reports of it possibly becoming a world model. Picture: Hyundai

Hyundai has given the clearest indication that it still has an interest in introducing a traditional double-cab bakkie before the end of the decade.

It is happening

Last reported in 2020 as a topic of content within Seoul’s head office, the automaker’s new CEO for Australia, Don Romano, has indicated that a Hyundai badged bakkie will debut within the next three to four years to rival the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

“I want a ute that can compete with the number one and number two ute in the country. And my goal being here only for three years will be to get it in the product plan and not necessarily in the market,” Romano said.

“We are the only major brand without a ute … There is an opportunity, I think, and we have to be part of that opportunity”.

Distinctly Hyundai

In a lengthy Q&A with carsales.com.au, Romano said that while a Hyundai badged version of sister brand Kia’s Tasman presents the most viable chance to enter the segment quickly, a distinctly Hyundai product is of greater importance.

“I don’t want to do that, I want to put something out there that is uniquely Hyundai,” he said, before adding that sharing the Tasman’s platform presents a much better solution than simply rebadging it.

Kia says it has no reservations if Hyundai wants the platform of the Tasman as a base. Picture: Kia

“There is nothing wrong with the body-on-frame platform that Kia is using for the Tasman. It’s a great platform, I have no problem with that whatsoever, I just have to make sure the design is uniquely Hyundai,” he said.

Questioned further, Romano also described the unibody Santa Cruz as having “zero chance” of being sold Down Under, despite reports last year of the next generation possibly becoming a world model.

Kia not at odds about using Tasman

Responding to Romano’s comments, Kia Australia Product Head, Roland Rivero, said it is “100%” open to availing the Tasman’s platform for Hyundai to use.

“Group success is good for Kia … We’ve invested heavily in this all-new ladder-frame platform – if there’s greater utilisation of it across the Group, it can only be good,” Rivero told carsales.

“There’s no reason why the two can’t both be successful. The two can still work side-by-side and capture some market share, so I’d be all for it”.

“From a manufacturing efficiency perspective, they (Hyundai) could help us out with amortising the development costs; there [are] many benefits of growing usage of something we’ve invested in,” he concluded.

Stay tuned

While still to be formally approved by Hyundai, sales could eventually include South Africa, based on Australia being the principal driver behind the project.

For the moment, though, focus remains on the Tasman, where local sales are expected to start around the second quarter of this year.

