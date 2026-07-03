What to expect? All-new Mazda CX-5 set for early August launch

Replacement for the hugely successful second generation CX-5 will be petrol-powered only and without any form of hybridisation.

Mazda South Africa has officially set aside an early August launch for the all-new CX-5 following its market approval last year.

Fundamentals

Hiroshima’s present-day best-seller despite being a decade old, the second generation CX-5 will finally be succeeded as a crucial model for the Japanese brand, whose sales have continued to tank in light of higher prices and better equipped, more affordable Chinese offerings.

Known internally as KM, the CX-5 rides on a version of the same platform as the North America-only CX-50, but with the following dimesons:

Length : 4 690 mm;

: 4 690 mm; Wheelbase : 2 700 mm;

: 2 700 mm; Height : 1 695 mm;

: 1 695 mm; Width: 1 860 mm

New inside and out

Styled with elements from the CX-50, but also the CX-60, the rear facia design has elements from the BMW X1, and also loses the Mazda corporate logo on the tailgate for a simple block letter MAZDA typeface.

Interior features a new layout and a choice of two infotainment displays. Picture: Mazda

Inside, the interior, described as “human-centric” and “uncluttered” bears a resemblance to all-electric 6e that forms part of Mazda’s partnership of Changan.

In addition to new steering wheel, the CX-5 receives a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.9-inches or 15.6-inches infotainment display with a touchscreen interface and an optional Head-Up Display.

Non-hybrid petrol

For South Africa, the CX-5 will omit the hybrid powertrains offered in Europe and make do with the same version of the stalwart 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G engine as in the United States and Australia.

CX-5’s rear facia has elements of the CX-60 and BMW X1 about it. Picture: Mazda

This means outputs of 132kW/242Nm fed to all four wheels from the start through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Unlike the outgoing CX-5, the smaller capacity 2.0-litre petrol engine won’t offered, while the 2.2-litre SkyActiv-D turbodiesel ceased being available last year.

More soon

“We’re confident in the value our current CX-5 provides. [However], the next generation CX-5 marks a significant milestone for Mazda globally,” Mazda Southern Africa’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Deolinda Da Costa, said in a statement last year confirming the CX-5 for 2026.

At present, the reduced CX-5 range spans three variants; Active, Dynamic and Carbon, all powered by the outgoing 2.0-litre petrol rated at 121kW/213Nm.

Prices start at R570 500 for the former and stretch to R617 900 for the Dynamic, with the Carbon stickered at R688 400.

As it stands, Mazda South Africa is only expected to release more details towards the end of the month heading up to the CX-5’s August arrival.