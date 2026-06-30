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Jetour selectively reveals first details of South Africa-bound new T8

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

30 June 2026

06:00 am

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T8 will be positioned above the T2 and become Jetour's new flagship in 2027.

Jetour T8

The flagship of Jetour’s T-Series of SUVs, the T8, has been approved for South Africa in 2027. Picture: Jetour

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A surprise unveiling at the Beijing Motor Show in April, Jetour has divulged select details of the T8 at a brand conference held in China this past weekend.

Similar to the T2, which carries the Traveler moniker in China, the T8 will be called Traveler 8 at home and become the brand’s flagship non-off road focused SUV, the latter being reserved for the G700.

Revealed

Sporting the same boxy exterior as the T2, but a clear visual nod to the Discovery and Range Rover rather than the Defender, the T8 rides on a reported unibody platform and not the body-on frame the G700 utilises.

Jetour T8 first official view
T8 was a surprise showing at the Beijing Motor Show in April. Picture: Charl Bosch

According to a report by chinacardrive.ru, the T8 has a ground clearance of 220 mm, approach angle of 28-degree, departure of 30-degrees and the following in terms of dimensions:

  • Length: 5 034 mm;
  • Wheelbase: 2 950 mm;
  • Height: 1 880 mm;
  • Width: 2 006 mm

Plug-in hybrid

Reportedly offering seating for five or six, the T8, as previously speculated, will use plug-in hybrid powertrain made up of a 2.0 T-GDI petrol engine, an unspecified sized battery pack and unknown number of electric motors.

Equipped with the latest XWD all-wheel drive system, autohome.cn claims the T8 will have a combined range of 1 300 km and an all-electric distance of 300 km, all according to China’s optimistic CLTC cycle.

A conventional combustion engine model, more than likely using the same 2.0 T-GDI engine in combination with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox as the T2, is also likely to be offered.

Approved

Reportedly, the T8 has been approved for South Africa and unlike in China, will have seven-seats as standard when it docks in 2027.

Before it does, though, expect more details to be unearthed, along with an official launch date for the Chinese-spec Traveler 8.

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Jetour Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

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