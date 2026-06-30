Jetour F700 bakkie debuting in November as supposed first details emerge

Unlike parent company Chery's KP31, the F700 will be a plug-in hybrid petrol and produce more than 1 000 kW depending on the number of electric motors present.

Having debuted in near-production form at the Beijing Motor Show in April, apparent first details of Jetour’s incoming F700 bakkie have been revealed.

Already approved for South Africa from next year, the F700 is expected to ride on the same platform as the G700 SUV, but without its amphibious capabilities.

Power struggle

Shown in new images, the F700 will have the same basic plug-in hybrid powertrain as the G700, which consists of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, an unspecified battery pack and reportedly, up to four electric motors.

Known during the development stages as the P5, previous reports suggested the F700 will produce up to 1 172 kW depending on the number of electric motors.

Almost production-ready F700 at the Beijing Motor Show in April. Picture: Charl Bosch

By comparison, the G700, which has also been approved for South Africa from 2027, develops 665kW/1 135Nm as it pairs the mentioned 2.0-litre unit with a 31.4-kWh battery powering two electric motors.

According to the latest claim by chinacardrive.ru, the dual-motor F700 will make 710kW/1 135Nm and the quad-motor a now supposed 1 215 kW.

Confirmation notice of the F700 and G700 for South Africa next year. Picture: Charl Bosch

It needs to be noted, though, that neither outputs have been approved by Jetour. The petrol engine itself, meanwhile, produces 155kW/340Nm.

If indeed approved, the F700 will not become the most powerful production ever made, but significantly eclipse the rumoured 350kW/800Nm parent company Chery’s plug-in hybrid diesel KP31 will make.

Fundamentals

Based on an 800-volt architecture, the F700 will have a combined range of 1 300 km and require a 10 minute wait from 20-30% using a DC rapid charger.

In an related report, autohome.cn states the F700 as the following dimensions:

Length : 5 495 mm;

: 5 495 mm; Wheelbase : 3 350 mm;

: 3 350 mm; Height : 1 985 mm;

: 1 985 mm; Width: 2 050 mm

Disputes

However, it’s claims of the F700’s payload contradicts that of the Russian publication.

Supposedly, the F700 has three confirmed rating: 181 kg, 221 kg and 223 kg. The Russian site rebukes this by claiming a payload up to 800 kg and a tow rating of 3 500 kg.

What’s more, the latter also claims the F700 will have three locking differentials, a crab mode, 360-degree tank turn and air suspension capable of providing a ground clearance up to 350 mm.

Again, Jetour is yet to fully confirm whether the mentioned claims will be applicable or not.

Both publications do, however, report that F700 will carryover the 15.6-inch infotainment system from the G700, as well the corner-to-corner instrument cluster binnacle on top of the dashboard.

More soon

Confirmed to make its production-model debut at the Guangzhou Motor Show in November, don’t, however, be surprised if more details about the F700 emerges before then.