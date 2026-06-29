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JuneYao officially prices electric Air sedan in South Africa

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

6 minute read

29 June 2026

05:00 pm

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Two model range will initially be limited to the entry-level Lite variant.

JY Air South Africa price

JY Air has officially been priced. Picture: JY Auto South Africa

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Following a series of social media posts, JuneYao Auto has released pricing details of its first foray into the South African electric car market, the Air.

Another Chinese brand

The automobile division of the Juneyao Group, whose first venture came in the form of Chinese airline Juneyao Air in 2005, the brand’s first vehicle comes after the group took ownership of the Yudo Group from its previous owner, Fujian Motors Group, in 2022.

JuneYao Auto's JY Air teased on South African social media
Sloping coupe-inspired Air will take at the BYD Seal. Picture: juneyaoauto.com

Introduced a year later in Thailand and then in China two years ago, the newcomer will be marketed as the JY Air and take aim at the BYD Seal in a line-up spanning two models.

Dimensions

Currently the only product produced by, JuneYao Auto, the Air has the following dimensions:

  • Length: 4 550mm;
  • Wheelbase: 2 800mm;
  • Height: 1 515mm;
  • Width: 1 860mm
  • Boot space: 420/1 338 litres

Two battery packs

As in China, JuneYao Auto offers both battery pack options in South Africa under two different trim levels.

Starting off, the Lite utilises a 51.2kWh battery that makes 150kW/250Nm. The claimed range, based on the NEDC cycle, is 435km or 355km on the European WLTP.

Supporting DC charging up to 70kW will require a waiting time of 30 minutes from 30-80%.

Due to arrive later, the range-topping Ultra outputs the same power and torque, but from a larger 64.1kWh battery. The claimed WLTP range is 440km and a waiting time of 21 minutes needed from 30-80%.

Unlike most recent EVs, the Air’s battery sits on its rear axle, resulting in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout.

Spec

In terms of spec, the Lite has the following as standard:

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  • 17-inch alloy wheels;
  • LED headlights;
  • folding electric mirrors;
  • electric tailgate;
  • keyless entry;
  • fabric seats;
  • bending 15.6-inch infotainment display;
  • digital instrument cluster;
  • eight-speaker sound system;
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • 360-degree camera system;
  • transparent bonnet view camera
JY Air South Africa price
Standard on both variants is a 15.6-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Picture: JY Auto South Africa

Opting for the Ultra will come with the following:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels;
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • panoramic sunroof;
  • electric and heated front seats;
  • ambient lighting;
  • wireless smartphone charger;
  • Automatic Emergency Braking;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Blind Spot Monitoring;
  • Lane Keep Assist;
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Colours

In total, the JY Air can be finished in one of five colours:

  • Moon White;
  • Galactic Black;
  • Sunrise Gold;
  • Meteorite Blue;
  • Aurora Green.

At the same time, the interior can be had in one of four hues:

  • Silk Black;
  • Luna Grey;
  • Mint Green;
  • Honey Orange.

Price

Priced at R599 000 for the Lite, with the Ultra to be stickered later, the JY Air‘s price tag includes a five-year/100 000km warranty and an eight-year/800 000km 70% State of Charge battery warranty.

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