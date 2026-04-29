Lepas Care launched: Starting with the fuel saving L4

Two things keep drivers up at night: the price of fuel and the cost of owning a car. Lepas Care is a new aftersales programme designed to solve both.

Lepas says its L4 SUV brings its technology-led promise to life through thoughtful engineering built on a front-wheel-drive platform with a 2 700mm wheelbase.

The Lepas L4 offers a more spacious cabin, improved legroom and enhanced ride stability, delivering a smoother, more controlled drive.

The L4 also prioritises safety with a reinforced body structure and a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The car is designed to intelligently monitor the road, anticipate potential risks and provide real-time driver support.

Complemented by six airbags, stability control and Isofix anchor points, it delivers a strong balance of active and passive protection for every journey.

Less at the pump

Designed for South African roads, the Lepas L4‘s 1.5 litre turbo engine delivers real world fuel economy. In mixed driving, it is claimed to achieve 6.9 litres per 100km. Fewer stops at the petrol station, means more rands in your pocket.

Paired with a dual clutch transmission, it sips fuel whether you’re crawling through city traffic or cruising the highway.

Less on your mind

Every Lepas L4 owner receives a comprehensive peace of mind package as standard:

Five-year / 150 000km warranty;

Five-year / 75 000km service plan;

10 year / 1 million km engine warranty (first owner only)

Now, for selected DCT models, the Javan and Pantera, Lepas Care adds two years of complimentary coverage (upgradeable to five years) that includes:

Lepas Surface Plan – covers scratches, dents, wheel wear, interior marks, stone chips and more;

Lepas Taxi / Lepas Drive Home / Lepas Courtesy Car – mobility solutions such as Car Hire and E-Hailing services and drive home service;

Claim value – R1 500 per claim, four-claims /year on the two-year plan; unlimited claim value on the five-year plan (up to R90 000 total cover)

“Lower running costs and fewer surprises – that’s the promise behind Lepas Care,” says Jay Jay Botes, general manager of Lepas South Africa.

The Lepas L4 is available from R299 900 at dealerships nationwide.