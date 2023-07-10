Power boost and new platform heading new Mitsubishi Triton’s way

By Charl Bosch

Ahead of its world debut in just over two weeks’ time, 26 July, Mitsubishi has released more select details of the all-new Triton.

Set to be revealed in the Thai capital Bangkok where principle production takes place, the production version of the XRT Concept shown at the Bangkok International Motor Show in March will receive a completely new exterior incorporating Mitsubishi’s latest Dynamic Shield styling language.

New platform

Despite this being hinted at by the most recent teaser images last month, the latest depictions and snippets involves the Triton’s mechanicals and powerunit.

Compared to the current generation, the incoming Triton will ride on completely new ladder-frame or body-on-frame platform that will eventually also provide the base for the next Nissan Navara as per the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s “leader-follower” strategy announced three years ago.

Brand-new body-on-frame platform will underpin the Triton. Picture: Mitsubishi

Similar to the revived new Colt and ASX both spun-off of Renault products, in that case the facelift Clio and ASX, the Triton is expected to also provide the powerunit to the Navara, which Mitsubishi identified as a “newly developed clean diesel turbo engine” with optimised efficiency and higher power output.

More punch

The latter aspect is, however, the most significant as it officially confirms a power and most likely torque hike over the 133kW/430Nm made by the present Triton’s 4N15 2.4 DI-D engine.

4N16 turbodiesel engine is all but a sure bet to power the new Triton. Picture: Mitsubishi

Although Mitsubishi remained otherwise coy on the engine’s displacement, reports are it will continue to be a 2.4-litre, but the new 4N16 mill used since the end of 2021 in the Nissan NV350 van in Japan.

If so, the unit will see the introduction of a new seven-speed automatic gearbox in place of the current six-speeder. A six-speed manual is, potentially, set to remain on lower-end models.

New model roll-out

Besides the exterior and motivation, the Triton will also undergo a complete interior transformation, though at present, no images or details are known.

“Having the full model change of all-new Triton for the first time in about nine years, we have newly developed the engine, suspension, interior and exterior, which has resulted in significant improvements in driving performance, comfort and safety,” Triton boss Yoshiki Masuda said in a statement.

“We have interviewed various customers about their usages and needs, and have repeatedly conducted development tests to meet the demands of a vehicle that works in a harsh environment.”

South Africa likely to get it

Debuting after the Colt, ASX and Japan-only Delica Mini as the fourth of six new models Mitsubishi will debut this year under its Challenge 2025 strategy involving 16 new products, the Triton is anticipated to become available in South Africa either towards the end of this year or in early 2024.

Although not confirmed outright by Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA), general manager for marketing Jeffrey Allison provided a not-so-subtle hint last month after remarking, “current as well as new fans will show an overwhelming interest in the all-new Triton, which will strengthen MMSA’s lifestyle attraction”.

With exactly 16 days still to go, expect more teasers and images to be revealed before the wraps officially come off.

