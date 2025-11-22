PODCAST: Does the new Toyota Hilux live up to huge expectation?

New version of South Africa's best-selling bakkie is expected locally some time in 2026.

The highly-anticipated new Toyota Hilux was finally unveiled in Thailand this month.

The current bakkie has been on sale since 2015 and despite its age, continues to be the best-selling car in South Africa.

Although not confirmed yet, the new Toyota Hilux is expected to make its local debut sometime in 2026.

Toyota Hilux makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we take a closer look at the new model. A bakkie that will again be offered in single cab, extended and double cab guise.

Despite reports that the new bakkie could be built on the same TGNA-F platform as the Land Cruiser 300 and Prado, Toyota has kept the IMV platform that underpins the current model. However, hardware enhancements include retuned suspension and shock absorbers. It will also be equipped with electric power steering for the first time.

In terms of powertrains, the 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines have been dropped. The sole mill will be the four-pot 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel with the option of a 48V hybrid. It will again be mated to six-speed automatic transmission and produce 150kW of power and 500Nm in standard guise and 165kW/550Nm in the GR Sport model.

New styling inside and out

The bakkie’s exterior styling, which is sharper than the current model, has been a hotly-debated topic on social media over the past few weeks. It includes elements of not only the Corolla Cross, but also the Tacoma.

Inside, the new Toyota Hilux adopts very similar styling to the Land Cruiser Prado. This is evident in the steering wheel with physical buttons, rectangular air vents and flat centre console. It has a two-piece dashboard and a pair of 12.3-inch screens.