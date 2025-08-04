Newly leaked sketch gives hint of ‘next’ Toyota Hilux’s interior

Set to retain the AN110 internal moniker, the Hilux will debut next year, not as a brand new generation.

Its highly awaited world launch getting ever closer, a sketch drawing, supposedly that of the interior of the “new generation” Toyota Hilux, has been unearthed in Thailand.

Last spotted undergoing testing in June, the tentatively called Hilux Travo won’t be an all-new model, but rather the most extensive update to the current eighth generation Hilux since its initial word reveal in 2016.

Known so far

Systematically rendered since the emergence of first spy shots at the beginning of the year, exterior differences spotted so far comprise new headlight clusters, a restyled grille, new front and rear bumpers, and Volkswagen Amarok-style vertical taillights clusters.

Unseen till now, allegations pertaining to the interior being derived from the Land Cruiser Prado have seemingly been confirmed as per the mentioned sketch uploaded by headlightmag.com.

Centre to this is a freestanding infotainment display, a redesigned centre console complete with the Prado’s gear lever, new air vents, a new digital instrument cluster and what appears to be a secondary display in front of the lever, presumably for the air-conditioning display.

A sketch drawing has emerged supposedly showing the interior of the “new” Toyota Hilux. Image: headlightmag.com

Supporting the latter’s inclusion is the perceived lack of a traditional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) panel below the infotainment as per the dashboard being new. Retained are the pair of gloveboxes and starter button.

Underneath

Underneath, the Hilux will continue to ride on the IMV platform rather than switching to the newer TNGA-F that underpins the Prado, Land Cruiser 300, Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia, Lexus GX and LX, but possibly with a number of tweaks.

The same applies to the choice of engines, which will seemingly once again consist of the current 2.4 and 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engines, the latter with or without the 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Unconfirmed is the possible inclusion of the Prado’s eight-speed automatic gearbox in place of the current six, plus an overhauled series of safety and driver’s assistance.

More to follow…

Initially tipped for unveiling in 2023 and then 2025, the Hilux is expected to formally debut early next year, with sales to start soon after.

“[Hilux] is extremely important to us as a business and a company. It is the most important vehicle we manufacture and sell… it is our core model,” Toyota South Africa Motors President and CEO, Andrew Kirby, told The Citizen at the launch of the Prado in Mozambique last year.

“[The next generation] will have exciting features and upgrades, I think our customers will enjoy”.

With the emergence of the sketch and spy images, don’t be surprised if more becomes available over coming months.

