Striking Omoda C7 officially priced

C7 completes Omoda's product roll-out for 2025 as the intermediate model between the C5 and C9.

Publicly revealed at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, Omoda has officially confirmed pricing of the long awaited C7.

Dimensions

Straddling the gap between the C5 and C9, the C7 debuts with both petrol and Super Hybrid System or SHS powertrains in a line-up spanning three models.

Completing Omoda’s product roll-out this year, the C7 rides on the Chery Group’s familiar T1X platform with dimensions of 4 621 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 700 mm, height of 1 673 mm and width of 1 872 mm.

Providing seating for five, the C7 has a claimed boot capacity of 614-litres, which expands to 1 371-litres with the second folded flat. The claimed tow rating is 1 250 kg.

Petrol or plug-in hybrid

On the powertrain front, the Luxury and Elegance grades make use of the now standard-fare 1.6 T-GDI engine pumping-out 145kW/290Nm.

A seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the front axle. According to Omoda, the claimed fuel consumption is 7.5 L/100 km.

Range Rover traits visible down the side and rear as a result of parent company Chery’s partnership with JLR. Image: Omoda

Devoid of a trim level, the SHS combines the smaller 1.5 T-GDI with an 18.4-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

The same configuration sister brand Jaecoo uses in the J7 SHS, the plug-in hybrid system develops a combined 255kW/525Nm, which goes to the front wheels via a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

According to Omoda, the C7 SHS has a claimed all-electric range of 105 km, a combined of 1 200 km and will require a waiting time of 20 minutes from 30-80% using a DC charger up to 40 kW.

Spec

In terms of spec, the pair of petrol models both have the following as standard:

19-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

Auto High Beam Assist

electric tailgate;

heated and folding electric mirrors;

panoramic sunroof;

leather upholstery;

8.8-inch instrument cluster;

dual-zone climate control;

voice activation;

15.6-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

ambient lighting

Included on the Elegance are red brake calipers, electric adjustability for the passenger’s seat go with the electric driver’s chair on the Luxury, an eight-speaker sound system instead of the Luxury’s six, and heated plus ventilation functions for the front seats.

LED fog lamps and a wireless smartphone charger round the Elegance’s unique fixtures off.

Interior of the C7 displayed at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring. Image: Charl Bosch

Safety and driver assistance on the Luxury and Elegance comprise the following:

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

six airbags;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Change Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Hill Descent Control;

Multi Collision Brake Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Hill Start Assist

For the Elegance, a total of seven airbags come standard, as does Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Prevention Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Reverse Automatic Braking.

Finally, the Luxury’s reverse camera makes way for a 540-degree surround-view system.

Based on the Elegance means the SHS retains the same list of features, but adds a massaging function to the front seats, plus an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 12-speaker sound system and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Colours and price

In total, the C7 offer a choice of five colours; Matte Grey, Khaki White, Moonlight Silver, Misty Green and Carbon Crystal Black.

Included with each model’s price tag is a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and, in the case of the SHS, seven-year/200 000 km battery warranty.

C7 1.6 T-GDI Luxury DCT – R539 900

C7 1.6 T-GDI Elegance DCT – R589 900

C7 SHS – R689 900

