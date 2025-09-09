Black Kuro suit handed back to Nissan Magnite

As before, the Kuro will be a limited edition and offered solely with the turbocharged 1.0-litre engine.

Having reduced the price tag of the Magnite by between R13 000 and R40 000 last month, Nissan has reintroduced the Kuro nameplate as a special edition based on the regular Acenta trim grade.

Unveiled as part of a roundtable discussion in Johannesburg on Tuesday (9 September) the Kuro, meaning black in Japanese, returns after a 12-month absence in which it sold 1 200 units of the now pre-facelift Magnite.

Same powertrain

Based on the updated model launched at the end of last year, the Kuro’s Acentra base means it only comes powered by the 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine outputting 74kW/152Nm.

As before, drive is routed to the front wheels through a CVT only. The claimed fuel consumption is six-litres per 100 km.

Kuro touches

Externally, the Kuro replaces the various silver and chrome trim pieces with black accents, which include the grille surround, roof rails, mirror caps, front and rear skidplates, badges on the bootlid and cladding on the bumpers.

Kuro will have a choice of three colours, all topped with an Onyx Black roof.

As on the Acenta, the Kuro keeps the 16-inch alloy wheels, now with a gunmetal finish. A unique Kuro badge on the left-hand front wing rounds the exterior off.

Special Kuro, once again, has been added to the left front wing.

For South Africa, the Kuro retains the two-tone exterior colour, albeit with three options: Storm White, Blade Silver and Vivid Red contrasted by an Onyx Black roof.

Spec

Inside, the darkened touches expand to the steering wheel, doors, sun visors, gear lever boot, roofliner, A-pillar and dashboard.

Piano-key black accents on the steering wheel and a wireless smartphone charger complete the changes.

Black touches are prevalent inside.

Inside, spec is otherwise identical to the Acenta and includes the eight-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the frameless rearview mirror, the seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, ambient lighting and the air purification system for the automatic air-conditioning.

Also, standard are:

keyless entry;

six-speaker sound system;

push-button start;

folding electric mirrors;

cooled glovebox;

six airbags;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

walkaway/approach locking doors;

cruise control;

Vehicle Dynamic Control;

Hill Start Assist

Price

As with the rest of the Magnite range, the Kuro’s price tag includes a six-year/150 000 km warranty plus a three-year/30 000 km service plan, omitted only from the Move panel van.

Magnite Move 1.0 panel van – R229 900

Magnite 1.0 Visia – R246 200

Magnite 1.0 Visia EZ Shift – R263 200

Magnite 1.0T Visia – R295 500

Magnite 1.0 Acenta – R277 300

Magnite 1.0 Acenta EZ Shift – R294 400

Magnite 1.0T Acenta – R329 900

Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT – R344 900

Magnite 1.0T Kuro CVT – R352 900

Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus EZ Shift – R323 900

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT – R369 900

