Peugeot Landtrek gets more kick, but it still trails in bakkie game

At this price, you can buy a respectable double cab in Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger stables.

It was a classic case of rather late than never when Peugeot finally introduced a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine to its Landtrek bakkie range this month.

The lethargic 1.9-litre oil-burner that was the only powertrain option since the bakkie’s local launch five years ago, along with a too lofty price tag, were the two biggest talking points around the Changan Hunter-based Landtrek since 2021. Now Peugeot’s umbrella company Stellantis has addressed both issues at once by offering a more powerful engine … at the same price nogal!

The two top double cab variants in the Landtrek stable, the Allure 4×2 and 4Action 4×4, cost R666 900 and R759 900 respectably regardless of 1.9-litre and 2.2-litre configuration. Workhorse single and double cab Professional derivatives or the Active double cab model don’t get the new mill.

Peugeot bakkie gets more oomph

The newly-introduced 2.2-litre diesel mill makes a very respectable 147kw of power and 450Nm of torque. Eight-speed automatic transmission sends the twist goes to either the rear wheels in the Allure or to all four corners in the 4Action, which features permanent all-wheel drive for the first time.

The Peugeot Landtrek 2.2D 4Action 4×4 comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

As the 1.9-litre in 4Action trim was one of the slowest bakkies The Citizen Motoring has tested, we were quite excited to put the 2.2-litre to the test during an extended launch drive. The 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre, which was severely hampered by low-down turbo lag, could only get to 100km/h from a standstill in 16.39 seconds during our test in 2021.

The 2.2-litre 4Action is still not one of the fastest four-cylinder diesel machines out there, but it did clock a very respectable time of 11.98 seconds in going from 0 to 100km/h during our high-performance test. This time is incidentally identical to that of the Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 55 4×4.

More importantly, the 28.56 seconds it took the 1.9-litre to go from 60 to 140km/h has been slashed to 19.0 seconds. This is the typical acceleration needed for overtaking and spending more than nine seconds less on the wrong side of the road can save lives.

Subtle styling tweaks

The engine isn’t the Landtrek’s only enhancement, although the other upgrades are much less dramatic. The front of the bakkie sports a new grille with integrated Peugeot logo. Glossy black lamp bezels and a new front skid plate complement the new look. New prominent branding without a Peugeot logo features on the tailgate, while the bakkie sports new side painted plastic rear bumper.

The biggest upgrades inside are the addition of an electronic gear shifter and electric parking brake. The latter is due to the 2.2-litre derivative upgrading from the 1.9-litre rear drum brakes to disc brakes.

The new Peugeot logo now also features on the steering wheel, on the 7-inch digital cluster and 10-inch infotainment system which also gains wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The flagship 4Action also comes standard with leather seats, six-speaker sound system, 360-degree camera, tyre-pressure monitor, side steps and 18-inch alloy wheels. In addition to six airbags, the 4 Action comes with advanced safety systems like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

Big turning circle

While the Landtrek’s interior is still on the stylish side for a bakkie, it does feel a bit dated, especially in the screens department which just gets bigger and bigger in every new bakkie nowadays.

The Landtrek feels a bit dated inside. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Landtrek did prove its low-range capabilities over a moderate off-road course at the Lion & Safari Park outside Johannesburg, despite the side steps and rather low mudflaps not being the most practical when tackling sharp rocks. What also doesn’t help through the obstacles is its 14-metre turning circle that restricts its movement through tight corners. The standard turning circle for mainstream double cabs is often under 13 metres.

The Landtrek has made massive strides, albeit long overdue, in terms of its new engine and in keeping the 2.2’s price the same as the 1.9’s. Yet we can’t help to think that the Peugeot bakkie is still a step behind as the bakkie world has made significant strides in general over the last five years.

The same price can still buy decent offerings in the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger stables, while tech-laden Chinese rivals come in much more affordable.

Peugeot Landtrek bakkie test results