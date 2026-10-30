Foton enters plug-in hybrid bakkie war with Tunland V9 PHEV

The latest rival for the BYD Shark Performance, incoming Chery Grootman and JAC T9 PHEV will go on sale in early 2027.

Having re-entered the South African market last year, Foton officially introduced its plug-in hybrid rival for the BYD Shark, JAC T9 and incoming Chery Grootman at parent company BAIC’s Africa Partners Conference in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday evening (29 October).

New outside

Based on the flagship Tunland V9, the Tunland V9 PHEV will go on sale in early 2027, though at the time of its unveiling at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, no exact launch time was confirmed.

Outwardly similar to the conventional Ram-inspired diesel model, the PHEV’s main exterior changes are minor: a second charging flap and PHEV badges on the front doors.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the PHEV is unchanged from its sibling, with the following measurements applying:

Length : 5 617mm;

: 5 617mm; Wheelbase : 3 355mm;

: 3 355mm; Height : 1 910mm;

: 1 910mm; Width: 2 090mm.

Tunland V9 PHEV has more ground clearance and the same tow rating as the normal diesel variant. Picture: Charl Bosch

While no payload figure was announced, the diesel able to carry 1 000kg, the PHEV does come with a 10mm ground clearance increase to 250mm.

At the same time, the 3 500kg towing capacity is unchanged, although the claimed wading depth increases by 100mm to 800mm.

Diesel out

Up front, the Aucan 48-volt mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, a joint venture between Foton and Cummins, departs in favour of an in-house made 2.0-litre turbo-petrol outputting 140kW/320Nm on its own.

Paired to a 32.8-kWh battery pack powering an electric motor on each axle, the Tunland V9 PHEV has a combined output of 350kW/800Nm.

Reported to get from 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds, drive goes to all four wheels through a segment first four-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). The claimed charging time using a DC charger is 30 minutes from 30-80%.

Grootman, Shark and T9

This makes it identical in both power and torque to the incoming Grootman’s plug-in hybrid 2.5-litre turbodiesel, with the claimed all-electric range of 100km being four kilometres greater.

By comparison, the Shark Performance develops the same 350kW, but with torque reduced to 700Nm in combined form, with the battery also being smaller at 29.5-kWh.

Down on all is the T9 PHEV, whose combination of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 31.2-kWh battery and dual electric motors output 360kW/674Nm.

Known spec

Exact specification will only be announced when sales start in 2027. Picture: Charl Bosch

While standard specification is yet to be fully detailed, the following has been confirmed:

18-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

imitation leather upholstery;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

electric front seats;

dual-zone climate control;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

heated and ventilated front seats;

14.6-inch infotainment display;

panoramic sunroof;

15 driving modes;

surround-view camera system;

Adaptive Cruise control;

Automatic Emergency braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Lane Departure Warning.

Coming in 2027

Confirmed to be offered in 10 colours, including three bespoke-to-model options; Ridge Grey, Crater Black and Dune Gold, the Tunland V9 PHEV is expected to come with a premium over the R799 900 asked by the diesel-powered V9 LTD it is based on.

However, and as mentioned, expect this to only be announced in the new year.