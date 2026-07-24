Renault Trafic returns to South Africa keen on disrupting segment flow

Trafic range spans more than one derivative for the first time, all motivated by a single drivetrain combination.

Although one of its oldest nameplates in Europe having been around since 1980, the Renault Trafic remains a fairly unknown product in South Africa despite having had an on-off local market presence for close on 20 years.

On the comeback trail

First launched in 2006 as a single passenger derivative, the Trafic also spawned equally short-lived rebadged models in the form of the Opel Vivaro and the Nissan Primaster, before departing without fanfare more than a decade ago.

Quietly returning in 2022 as a van, now in third generation guise that debuted in Europe 12-years ago, the Trafic is now the sole type of its kind offered in South Africa as its joint venture sibling, the Opel Zafira Life, made a discreet exit last year.

Systemically updated since its 2014 debut, the Trafic makes its return to South Africa as a people carrier with nine-seats as standard, and in an expanded line-up of more than one variant for the first time.

Arriving as the latest model of Renault’s product expansion comprising new or updated products, the Trafic also becomes the rhombus brand’s new flagship, and the first to exceed R1-million.

Dimensions

Known at home as the Phase II in reference to its most recent facelift in 2020, along with the addition of the new corporate logo two years ago, the officially named Trafic Passenger comes in three variants, all based on what is known as the L2H1 bodystyle in Europe.

Trafic offers a choice of either a flip-up bootlid or the depicted optional barn-style opening rear doors. Picture: Charl Bosch

In effect, this means a long wheelbase with the following dimensions:

Length : 5 480 mm;

: 5 480 mm; Wheelbase : 3 498 mm;

: 3 498 mm; Height : 1 973 mm;

: 1 973 mm; Width: 2 312 mm

By comparison, the standard wheelbase L1H1 panel van retains the same height and width, but with an overall length and wheelbase reduction of 400 mm each.

Space

Its seats laid out in a 3-3-3 configuration, the Trafic offers up 1 890-litres of boot space with all nine seats in use, or up to 3 570-litres with the third row lowered.

With the second row also dropped, packing space maxes out at 6 000-litres. Included from the start are manual dual-sliding doors and the ability to have the second and third rows removed entirely.

What’s more, Renault has made two tailgate options available; the standard upwards-opening lid, or, as an option, dual barn-style doors as the panel van that can open up to 180 degrees.

Spec sheet

On the model front, the Trafic Passenger’s three trim levels comprise Evolution, Evolution+ and Techno+ variants.

As for spec, the Evolution has the following:

16-inch steel wheels with covers;

auto on/off LED headlights;

electric mirrors;

fabric upholstery;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

second and third row air-conditioning vents;

leather-wrapped steering wheel;

six airbags;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

cruise control

Building on these, the Evolution+ mainly adds 16-inch alloy wheels as well as imitation leather upholstery.

Interior received a notable update as part of the most recent mid-life revision in 2020. Picture: Charl Bosch

Finally, the Techno+‘s additions comprise:

black 16-inch alloy wheels;

LED fog lamps;

rain sense wipers;

folding electric mirrors;

unique faux leather upholstery;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

heated driver’s seat;

tyre pressure monitor;

front parking sensors;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Hill Start Assist

Powertrain

Diesel only

As with the panel van, Renault has retained use of the 2.0 dCi turbodiesel engine, which, as a result of Euro 6 emissions regulations, features a 17-litre AdBlue tank.

While still producing 125kW/380Nm, the van’s six-speed manual gearbox has been dropped in favour of a nine-speed automatic, complete with paddle shifters on all derivatives.

As before, drive is routed to the front wheels, with Renault claiming a combined fuel consumption of 7.2 L/100 km and a tow rating of 2 500 kg.

No EV for now or manual

The sole powertrain option for now, the fully electric E-Tech has been described as of “considerable interest” for the local market, but that a viable financial case needs to be made first before its market introduction.

Currently under investigation, and therefore still to be fully approved, is a fourth variant equipped with an expanded array of safety and driver assistance systems.

A confirmed no-no below the Evolution is a lower-spec version equipped with the manual transmission, or an even more “stripped-out” automatic.

What has changed?

As part of its restyling six years ago, the Trafic not only benefits from a new grille, LED headlights and bumpers, but also updates inside in the form of the latest steering wheel, the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and the eight-inch infotainment display on all versions.

Eight-inch infotainment system is standard across all models. Picture: Charl Bosch

A further new addition is the toggle switch gear selector from the facelift Captur and Duster, and the wireless smartphone charging pad recessed alongside it as an exclusive for the Techno+.

Colours

In total, Renault has settled upon five colours for South Africa:

white;

red;

Urban Grey;

Highland Silver;

Comet Grey

The drive

Out on the launch route, which started and finished at O.R Tambo International Airport, and went as far as the Cradle of Humankind in a loop form, the Trafic’s biggest highlight involves its engine, despite its outputs suggesting otherwise on paper.

Aside from being responsive and peppy given its 2 000 kg-plus mass, the initial low-down lag quickly disappears. However, once at speed and requiring overtaking, the engine isn’t as up to scratch and will need a dropped gear or two for the turbo to spool up.

For its part, the gearbox is smooth and devoid of any erratic shifting regardless of going up or down.

Seating position allows for three up front, with the handbrake situated on the floor between the driver’s and middle chair. Picture: Charl Bosch

A further boon of the engine is its level of quietness, while ride quality is equally as good despite the driven unit’s tyre pressure monitor displaying a different readout for each tyre.

In spite of feeling its size, the Trafic proved a hoot to drive, though bizarrely, comfort inside was let down by the second row feeling pinched as a result of the seats’ proximity to those of the front.

Not impacted was space in the third row. However, and despite the dual sliding doors, entry and exit can only be done by tipping the left-hand seat in the second row forward, as a similar mechanism has not been included for the chair on the right.

Entry to the third row is only possible by dropping the backrest of the outer left-hand side seat. Picture: Charl Bosch

What’s more, the driving position felt somewhat skewed, which made getting comfortable behind the wheel a bit tricky.

The cabin’s ergonomics, though, proved less of a faff, as did the welcome inclusion of physical switches for both the climate control and on the steering wheel.

Less so was the grained effect finish on the dashboard that felt and sounded plasticky and cheap, and the bizarre availability of only heated seats for the driver.

Conclusion

As highly regarded as it has been on the Old Continent, the Renault Trafic’s return to South Africa is less smooth given its cabin foibles and higher than expected price tag.

Pitched as a rival for the Ford Toureno Custom and Volkswagen Transporter, Hyundai Staria and somewhat strangely, the Toyota Quantum VX but not the Mercedes-Benz Vito, the Trafic’s acclaimed powertrain is let down by its fit-and-finish that doesn’t feel up to the same level of its rivals.

More workhorse than plus people mover, the Trafic, while something different and likely to stand out from the segment norm, feels compromised in areas one could argue can be attributed to its age.

As a van for driving and less about upmarket surroundings, though, it makes a more compelling case that prospective owners will take more of a liking to than any of its competitors.

Price

Included with Trafic Passenger’s price is a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.