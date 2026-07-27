Renault makes it official: Triber Turbo coming to South Africa

Set to debut around September or October in India, the Triber Turbo will make its overdue debut on South Africa soil before the end of 2026.

Shown back in 2020 as a pre-production model at the Delhi Auto Show, Renault South Africa has confirmed that the turbocharged version of Triber will make its market debut before year-end.

What to expect?

At the same time as its unveiling in the Indian capital, the Triber featured the same boosted 1.0-litre three-cylinder HR10 engine as the Kiger, with outputs of 74kW/160Nm.

While shown with a five-speed manual gearbox, the optional automatic came in the form of the five-speed Easy-R automated manual (AMT) as opposed to the Kiger’s CVT, which comes with a drop in torque to 152Nm.

Renault South Africa, at the launch of the Trafic van last week, approved the Triber Turbo positioned between the normally aspirated model and the Kiger, without announcing any further details, bar a market arrival before the end of 2026.

Still to be revealed

The recipient of its first mid-life update last year, the arrival of the turbo in South Africa will, most likely, only follow once sales in India commence.

While thought to have been previewed by alliance partner Nissan’s unveiling of the Gravite in February this year, a report from India in April confirmed a launch date of September or October for the domestic market Triber Turbo.

Carried by Autocar India, the stipulated time of reveal further maintained a change in transmission from the AMT to the CVT, with a compressed natural gas (CNG) version also on the cards.

Price?

The latest in a series of products still to be rolled out this year and into 2027, more details about the Triber Turbo are expected to emerge over the next few months.

As a reminder, current pricing ranges from R233 999 for the base 1.0 Techno, to R259 999 for the 1.0 Iconic AMT.

More than likely, expect the turbo to filter in around the R280 000 to R300 000 mark. However, this is purely speculative and could well change by the time of its debut.