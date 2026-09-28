South Africa-bound Renault Triber Turbo priced in India

An exact date of the reveal for the Triber Turbo, though before year-end, is still to be formally announced.

Ahead of its South African market arrival before the end of the year, Renault has provided in effective preview of what to expect from the long awaited Triber Turbo by announcing pricing in India.

Same power, more torque

Shown as far back as the Delhi Auto Expo in 2020, the turbocharged model will top the Triber range using the same blown 1.0-litre engine three-cylinder engine that powers the Kiger and its twin, the Nissan Magnite.

Officially called TCe 100, the internally named HR10 unit, as its name points out, develops 100 pferdestarke (PS), which equates to 74 kW.

Triber Turbo’s only exterior difference from the normally aspirated model is a subtle Turbo badge on its tailgate. Picture: Renault India

However, in a departure from both the Magnite and Kiger, Renault has upped the torque output by 20 Nm to 180 Nm. In a further surprise, only a five-speed manual gearbox has been made available.

Reported to consume unleaded at a rate of 4.8 L/100 km, Renault has also fitted a new cooling fan it says helps improves energy efficiency and thermal management.

Structural changes

Underneath the CMF-A- platform, which also underpins the Triber’s Nissan twin, the Gravite, has been received with a number of structural changes as a result of the added power and torque.

These include new front and rear anti-roll bars, stronger brakes, variable dampers and revised suspension geometry.

Aside from a subtle Turbo badge on its bootlid, the Triber Turbo is visually unchanged from its normally aspirated sibling, with the same applying to its seven-seat layout.

Spec

Boot space is also identical, as is the interior, which, on the specification front, offers up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, rear air-conditioning vents, climate control, rain sense wipers and a wireless smartphone charging pad depending on the trim level.

Interior is largely identical to that of the normally aspirated Triber. Picture: Renault India

Also included is the eight-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the seven-inch digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel and up to 15-inch imitation alloy or flex-wheel covers.

Stay tuned

In India, three of the four Triber levels can be had with the turbo, the exception being the entry-level Authentic variant.

As such, prices range from Rs 784 900 for the Evolution to Rs 899 900 for the flagship Emotion. These equate to between R134 308 and R153 987 when directly converted and without taxes.

Locally, Renault South Africa is yet to confirm a launch date for the Triber Turbo.

However, once on local soil, expect a considerable price premium over the free-breathing 1.0-litre, whose stickers range from R218 999 to R259 999.