Motoring

Home » Motoring

Sam Sam not competing at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

4 minute read

15 July 2025

06:57 pm

Red Bull spinning athlete, Samkeliso "Sam Sam" Thubane, is taking on a new role at Red Bull Shay' iMoto 2025

Sam Sam playing the guitar during his stunt.

Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Shay’iMoto at Wheelz ‘n Smoke, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 3 September 2022. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu, Red Bull Content Pool

The top 16 drivers for Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025 have been announced, and this year the biggest shock is Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane’s absence from the list.

Fans should not fear, though, because Sam Sam makes his return as a judge at this year’s event.

Sam Sam poses for a portrait after winning Red Bull Shay’ iMoto in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 11 September 2021. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull

As has become known of this event, it isn’t just about who can produce the thickest smoke or the longest slide.

The judging criteria —vehicle control, style, showmanship, and crowd impact —reflect spinning’s evolution from a street pastime to a performance art.

The Durban crowd will witness battles that extend beyond the track.

Old rivalries will reignite under the coastal sun, while new ones are born in the heat of competition.

Chadwin “Boksie” Hadje performs at the Red Bull Shay’moto in Cape Town, South Africa, on 16 March 2024.. Boksie became the first Capetonian to win the event, which was hosted on Century City Boulevard. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu – Red Bull Content Pool

Indeed, the move to Durban represents more than a change of venue; it’s a homecoming for a sport that has always belonged to the people.

The Suncoast Casino location brings together the urban energy of spinning with the laid-back coastal vibe that defines Durban.

Expect the unexpected: tyre smoke mixing with sea breeze, the roar of engines competing with crashing waves, and a crowd that understands both the technical precision and emotional weight of every performance.

Tickets for Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025 are available via Computicket for what promises to be a defining moment in South African motorsport.

Crowd seen waving Boksie’s shirt at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto at Canal Walk, Cape Town, South Africa on 16 March 2024. Picture: Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Come for the competition. Stay for the community. Leave with stories that will last a lifetime.

List of top 16 drivers at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025

  • Boksie
  • Jabu
  • Magesh Junior
  • Makgasa Fire
  • Robin Fortuin
  • Sadz – Flyboxin
  • Skopas / Bad Company
  • Team 2xspicy JZ
  • Team Kayla
  • Team Nevs
  • Team Osizweni
  • Team VQ25
  • Vaaitjie
  • Ziko
  • Lockdiff

ALSO SEE: From Mbombela to Salzburg: Sam Sam Spinning at Hangar-7 reopening (VIDEO)

Read more on these topics

Motorsport Red Bull South Africa

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Joburg’s residents fuming as city aims to cash in on public parks and sports clubs
News Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave of absence [VIDEO]
Politics Concerns that Mchunu’s influence still strong despite special leave
Politics Ramaphosa’s response ‘a direct spit in the face of our revolutionary forefathers’ – Sisulu foundation
News ‘Bloody Hell!’ – Where did it come from? Large python caught in KZN

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp