Sam Sam not competing at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025

Red Bull spinning athlete, Samkeliso "Sam Sam" Thubane, is taking on a new role at Red Bull Shay' iMoto 2025

Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Shay’iMoto at Wheelz ‘n Smoke, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 3 September 2022. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu, Red Bull Content Pool

The top 16 drivers for Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025 have been announced, and this year the biggest shock is Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane’s absence from the list.

Fans should not fear, though, because Sam Sam makes his return as a judge at this year’s event.

Sam Sam poses for a portrait after winning Red Bull Shay’ iMoto in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 11 September 2021. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull

As has become known of this event, it isn’t just about who can produce the thickest smoke or the longest slide.

The judging criteria —vehicle control, style, showmanship, and crowd impact —reflect spinning’s evolution from a street pastime to a performance art.

The Durban crowd will witness battles that extend beyond the track.

Old rivalries will reignite under the coastal sun, while new ones are born in the heat of competition.

Chadwin “Boksie” Hadje performs at the Red Bull Shay’moto in Cape Town, South Africa, on 16 March 2024.. Boksie became the first Capetonian to win the event, which was hosted on Century City Boulevard. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu – Red Bull Content Pool

Indeed, the move to Durban represents more than a change of venue; it’s a homecoming for a sport that has always belonged to the people.

The Suncoast Casino location brings together the urban energy of spinning with the laid-back coastal vibe that defines Durban.

Expect the unexpected: tyre smoke mixing with sea breeze, the roar of engines competing with crashing waves, and a crowd that understands both the technical precision and emotional weight of every performance.

Tickets for Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025 are available via Computicket for what promises to be a defining moment in South African motorsport.

Crowd seen waving Boksie’s shirt at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto at Canal Walk, Cape Town, South Africa on 16 March 2024. Picture: Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Come for the competition. Stay for the community. Leave with stories that will last a lifetime.

List of top 16 drivers at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025

Boksie

Jabu

Magesh Junior

Makgasa Fire

Robin Fortuin

Sadz – Flyboxin

Skopas / Bad Company

Team 2xspicy JZ

Team Kayla

Team Nevs

Team Osizweni

Team VQ25

Vaaitjie

Ziko

Lockdiff

