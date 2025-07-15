Sam Sam not competing at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025

Red Bull spinning athlete, Samkeliso "Sam Sam" Thubane, is taking on a new role at Red Bull Shay' iMoto 2025
Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Shay’iMoto at Wheelz ‘n Smoke, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 3 September 2022. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu, Red Bull Content Pool
The top 16 drivers for Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025 have been announced, and this year the biggest shock is Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane’s absence from the list.
Fans should not fear, though, because Sam Sam makes his return as a judge at this year’s event.
As has become known of this event, it isn’t just about who can produce the thickest smoke or the longest slide.
The judging criteria —vehicle control, style, showmanship, and crowd impact —reflect spinning’s evolution from a street pastime to a performance art.
The Durban crowd will witness battles that extend beyond the track.
Old rivalries will reignite under the coastal sun, while new ones are born in the heat of competition.
Indeed, the move to Durban represents more than a change of venue; it’s a homecoming for a sport that has always belonged to the people.
The Suncoast Casino location brings together the urban energy of spinning with the laid-back coastal vibe that defines Durban.
Expect the unexpected: tyre smoke mixing with sea breeze, the roar of engines competing with crashing waves, and a crowd that understands both the technical precision and emotional weight of every performance.
Tickets for Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025 are available via Computicket for what promises to be a defining moment in South African motorsport.
Come for the competition. Stay for the community. Leave with stories that will last a lifetime.
List of top 16 drivers at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025
- Boksie
- Jabu
- Magesh Junior
- Makgasa Fire
- Robin Fortuin
- Sadz – Flyboxin
- Skopas / Bad Company
- Team 2xspicy JZ
- Team Kayla
- Team Nevs
- Team Osizweni
- Team VQ25
- Vaaitjie
- Ziko
- Lockdiff
