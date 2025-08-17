Motoring

Save up to 50% on new turbo for Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger

By Mark Jones

17 August 2025

Fitting knock-off turbochargers can cost you when your bakkie doesn’t perform.

Toyota Hilux Ford Ranger discounted turbocharger replacements

The Toyota Hilux is South Africa’s most popular bakkie. Picture: Supplied

South Africa is bakkie country. From a Toyota Hilux to a Ford Ranger and everything in between, we are a nation that loves our turbodiesels.

But I don’t have to tell you that the one thing that always ends up costing money is turbocharger replacements. Especially in bakkies that tow heavy loads, are older, have higher mileage or are second hand.

One can fit aftermarket knock-off turbochargers that might save you money up front but ends up costing you more when your bakkie doesn’t perform like you hoped it would, or it suffers a premature part failure.

ALSO READ: Ford Ranger maintains lead over Toyota Hilux in double cab sales

Toyota Hilux and many more

By cutting out the middleman Turbo Direct are offering savings of up to 50% on all OEM turbochargers as found in the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Mitsubishi Triton and Nissan Navara.

CEO of Turbo Direct SA, Chris Kambouris says, “We are the official OEM agents for all the leading international brands as fitted to all vehicles worldwide. We import and distribute the following brands: Continental, Borg Warner, Garrett, Mitsubishi, Holset, and IHI.”

Turbo Direct SA have direct partnerships with vehicle OEM’s and manufacturers alike and the company lends its technical skills to solving turbo related problems in various sectors. For official OEM accredited training, consultation services, design applications, and all things turbo you can contact Turbo Direct S.A, and they will also provide you with a list of accredited, trained workshops, fitment centres, and repair centres that are equipped, trained and able to offer a reliable, solution to your turbocharger requirements.

ALSO READ: Toyota Hilux edges Ford Ranger as most popular armoured bakkie

The real deal

“At Turbo Direct SA we are not just another repair shop, we offer a complete full service for all original OEM leading brands, in agriculture, earth moving, mining, transport, trucks, marine, motorcycles, all industry, commercials and all car models. Why settle for standard repairs when you can partner with the industries OEM Turbo charger powerhouse,” concludes Kambouris.

