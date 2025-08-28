Check out Dodo Nyoka’s funky Volvo EX30 Cross Country

Like the acclaimed Afrikaans pop sensation, this bespoke ride is one-of-a-kind.

Fresh off the back of the local launch of the new Volvo EX30 Cross Country, Volvo Car South Africa have unveiled a fully customised derivative with acclaimed Afrikaans pop sensation Dodo Nyoka behind the wheel.

The one-of-a-kind EX30 Cross Country captured everybody’s attention with its quirky design and purpose-built accessories. Drawing inspiration from South Africa’s passion for the outdoors, countryside, and exploration, the vehicle blends rugged capability with the clean, quiet performance of electric mobility.

Dodo’s ride one-of-a-kind

This one-off EX30 Cross Country sports a unique satin gloss finish wrap in burnt sienna and ochre, featuring topographic linework that reflects South Africa’s landscape, cultural heritage, and musical rhythms. Adding to the visual appeal, a meaningful quote from Nyoka’s is subtly integrated into the wrap’s design, that says, “I never fit in the world, then I realised I was made to create a place where everyone can fit in.”

On the more practical side of things, a sturdy Volvo roof rack adds extra touring capability to the compact SUV. Cargo options such as a soft-textile Volvo bag with embroidered details add to the design. A Thule-sourced fishing rod and potjie potholder round out the roof-mounted accessories.

Like Dodo Nyoka, the customised Volvo EX30 Cross Country is one-of-a-kind. Picture: Supplied

Together, these elements create a functional yet stylish build that’s deeply rooted in South African character. Four Hella spotlights also improve visibility on rural roads, Falken all-terrain tyres boost traction and adaptability, and Volvo mudflaps add to the rugged, distinctive look.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country more rugged

While the EX30 Cross Country retains the compact dimensions and urban agility of the model it’s based on, this more rugged variant introduces bolder styling elements, including front and rear shield plates, wheel arch extensions, and increased ground clearance, enhancing its capability and confidence when venturing off the beaten path.

The EX30 Cross Country’s full battery electric powertrain remains untouched. In Volvo Twin Motor guise, you have 315kW of power and 543Nm of instant torque on offer. With a claimed supercar-like 0-100 km/h in a mere 3.7 seconds, what more could one need? The added benefit of the electric powertrain is that it enables adventurers to explore without leaving a significant environmental footprint, also a nod to the growing importance of sustainability in South Africa’s mobility future.

“This special version of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country is a celebration of South Africa’s landscapes, culture, and commitment to a more sustainable future,” said Grant Locke, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa. “It demonstrates that electric mobility can be versatile, adventurous, and perfectly suited to the lifestyles we lead.”