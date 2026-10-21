Volvo starts teasing ‘extended EV range’ EX60 by revealing first details

An official launch date, including that of the EX60 Cross Country, will only be announced in 2027.

Although only due in South Africa next year, Volvo has quietly released select specification details of the EX60 on its website, bar pricing.

First for Volvo South Africa

Filling the gap, as the name indicates, between the EX30 and EX90, the EX60 becomes the Gothenburg brand’s first long-range compact electric SUV and the debutant of the third-generation Scalable Production Architecture (SPA3).

Devised from the start as an EV, the listed line-up comprises two variants, one rear-wheel drive and one all-wheel drive, with an almost 700 km range.

Dimensions

Officially revealed globally, in January, the EX60’s dimensions are as follows:

Length : 4 803 mm;

: 4 803 mm; Wheelbase : 2 970 mm;

: 2 970 mm; Height : 1 639 mm;

: 1 639 mm; Width: 2 067 mm

On the utility front, boot space ranges from 634 to 1 647-litres with the rear seats down, while an additional 85-litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

Single or dual-motor EV

Model-wise, only the flagship P12 has been left out for South Africa, leaving the P6 as the entry-level variant and the P11 as the flagship.

For the former, which carries the Plus trim level designation, motivation comes from an 83-kWh battery pack powering a single rear-axle mounted electric motor developing 275kW/480Nm.

Again limited to 180 km/h, the EX60 P6 will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and travel 645 km on a single charge.

As per its name, the EX60 will be positioned between the EX30 and EX90. Picture: Volvo

Supporting DC charging up to 320 kW will require a waiting time of 16 minutes from 30-80%, although as standard, the EX60 is fitted with a 22 kW DC charger.

Heading the range, the P11 will wear the Ultra designation and utilise a 95-kWh battery powering a pair of electric motors.

Outputting 375kW/710Nm, the P11 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and hit the same limited top speed of 180 km/h as all other Volvo models.

The claimed range is 695 km and, as with the Plus, will require a wait of 16 minutes from 30-80% using a DC charger up to 320 kW. Still included is a 22 kW on-board DC charger.

Spec

In terms of specification, listed items on the Plus includes:

20-inch alloy wheels;

Matrix LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

tri-zone climate control;

fixed panoramic roof;

electric and heated front seats;

hands-free electric tailgate;

11.4-inch instrument cluster display

wireless smartphone charging pad;

21-speaker, 1 200-watt Bose sound system;

15-inch infotainment display

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

electrically folding second row

Listed safety and driver assistance systems include:

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Mitigation Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Park Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Interior differs noticeably from current other electric Volvo models. Picture: Volvo

Moving up to the Ultra sees the 21-inch alloys replace the Plus’ 20-inches, while the pixel Matrix LED headlights usurp the standard LED diodes.

Included further is:

electrochromatic panoramic roof;

ventilated front seats;

28-speaker, 1 820-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system;

360-degree camera system

Colours

In total, Volvo has approved nine colour options for the EX60:

Ice White;

Onyx Black;

Vapour Grey;

Crystal White;

Sand Dune;

Aurora Silver;

Heather Bronze;

Forest Lake;

Denim Blue

Price?

Initially, only the standard EX60 will be available, though the more rugged Cross Country has been approved for later in the year.

EX60 Cross Country will arrive on local soil later in 2027 after the ‘standard’ model. Picture: Volvo

As it stands, pricing details of the EX60 will only be announced next year. However, expect a likely sticker price between R1.2 and R1.5 million, based on the priciest EX30’s R1 165 000 sticker and the recently priced EX90 retailing at R1 855 000.