WATCH: On-road comfort meets off-road capability in the Defender

Discover the Defender's blend of luxury and toughness, featuring stunning off-road capabilities at the JLR Experience Centre.

When I think about the Defender, the first thing that comes to mind is that it is a very plush and flashy vehicle associated with people with hefty bank balances.

Although Land Rover has a heritage of building tough off-road beasts, its newer products look so good that one would never consider taking these beauties off-road for fear of damaging a vehicle that costs well over R1 million.

However, during a recent visit to the JLR Experience Centre in Lonehill, Johannesburg, I had the opportunity to test the on-road and off-road capabilities of the Defender, one of the products in its portfolio.

The Land Rover Defender 90 demonstrates its off-road capabilities as it makes its way through water during the JLR experience at the Experience Centre in Lonehill, Johannesburg. Picture: Lawrette McFarlane

Testing the Defender in Lonehill

The JLR Experience Centre in Johannesburg is the only one of its kind worldwide.

No other country has this type of facility, where anyone can come and test a Jaguar Land Rover product.

Participants can test the vehicles’ capabilities on the skidpan or, alternatively, on the 4×4 route. I obviously chose the latter in the Defender.

During the Defender experience, you get the opportunity to drive not just one, but several different models in the range.

The Land Rover Defender 90 demonstrates its off-road capability, lifting one wheel off the ground as it tackles an uneven obstacle during the JLR experience at the Experience Centre in Lonehill, Johannesburg. Picture: Lawrette McFarlane

We tested the Defender 90, Defender 110 and Defender 130.

If you are wondering what these numbers mean, they refer to the vehicles’ wheelbase lengths.

The 90 has the shortest wheelbase, while the 110 and 130 have longer wheelbases.

In these newer models, the 110 and 130 share the same wheelbase, but the 130 has a longer rear overhang, making it the biggest of the three models.

Generally, SUVs with shorter wheelbases have better off-road capabilities.

However, from my experience, I could not tell the difference between the three, thanks to the technology packed into these vehicles.

Trusting the technology

They all performed impeccably across the different obstacles. The only thing you need to do is learn to trust the vehicle and its features.

This is easier said than done when you are on a 45-degree decline and your instructor tells you to let go of the brakes.

You cannot help worrying about damaging a vehicle that costs more than the average person’s house.

An instructor explains how to tackle an off-road obstacle and engage the Defender’s driving features during the JLR experience at the Experience Centre in Lonehill, Johannesburg. Picture: Lawrette McFarlane

The instructors take the time to demonstrate how the features work.

They explain that you must activate hill descent control and adjust the speed at which you want to tackle the decline.

Then, you simply release the brakes gently and voilà, the Defender does the rest.

The same applies to climbing an incline. You must ensure that the vehicle is in the correct driving mode and avoid accelerating too quickly.

You do not want the wheels to spin as you climb the hill. Once again, the technology does the rest.

The instructors are patient and explain the features so well that, by the end of the off-road experience, I felt like I could embark on an expedition into Africa on my own.

This confidence is undoubtedly thanks to the Defender’s modern features. Four wide-angle cameras combine to provide a

360-degree view, offering peace of mind when navigating obstacles.

They help ensure that you do not scrape the wheels against kerbs or scratch the sides of the vehicle.

All this information is displayed on the 13.1-inch Pivi Pro central touchscreen.

A refined drive on the road

Not only is this a premium vehicle with all the features a modern-day driver could want, but it also packs a punch on the road.

The Land Rover Defender demonstrates its on-road performance and refinement during a drive as part of the JLR experience at the Experience Centre in Lonehill, Johannesburg. Picture: Lawrette McFarlane

The straight-six diesel engine performs magnificently on the open road.

It is unbelievable that a vehicle can be so rugged yet remain so smooth and refined.

I would recommend that anyone considering purchasing a Land Rover product take part in this experience first. The Defender experience is open to the public and can be booked through the JLR website.