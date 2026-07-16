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Freelander 8 detailed further as first interior images emerge

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

16 July 2026

03:00 pm

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Production Freelander 8's interior seen for the first time

The Freelander 8 will enter production in the second half of 2026 in China. Picture: Freelander Weibo

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Chery-JLR, the joint venture between Chery and what was formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, has released the first official interior image of the production Freelander 8.

Shown at the Beijing Motor Show in April, the production version of the 97 Concept will enter production in the now second half of the year, initially, as a range-extending electric vehicle, with EVs and plug-in hybrids following at a later stage.

So far confirmed

The first in a reported series of Freelander models, which will debut every six months over the next five years, the 8 rides on a platform called iMax, devised by Chery, and with the following dimensions:

  • Length: 5 185 mm;
  • Wheelbase: 3 040 mm;
  • Height: 1 898 mm;
  • Width: 2 050 mm

Confirmed to provide seating for six in a 2+2+2 configuration, the production Freelander 8 will have a tow rating of 2 000 kg, an electronically locking limited slip rear diff and a mechanically locking differential at the front. A low range transfer case won’t, however, be offered.

REEV powertrain

Styled with elements from not only the current Defender and Discovery, but also the original Land Rover Freelander, the 8’s powertrain will comprise a 60.3-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors.

As per the range-extending or REEV principle, propulsion comes from the electrical system, with the battery being charged by Chery’s familiar 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Production Freelander 8's interior seen for the first time
Styling inspiration from the original Land Rover Freelander, as well as the current Discovery and Defender are evident in the rear and side profile. Picture: Freelander Weibo

Producing 115 kW on its own, the combustion engine is solely used as a generator and is therefore not connected to the drive wheels.

According to reports, the Freelander 8 has claimed electric-only range of 221 km based on China’s CLTC cycle.

Inside for the first time

Although seen until now externally, the newly released interior images show an almost identical layout to that of the Defender and the 97 Concept.

Published by Freelander on its Weibo social media page, the minimalist design comprises a pillar-to-pillar instrument binnacle at the base of the windscreen on top of the dashboard, a freestanding 15.6-inch infotainment display and the same steering wheel as on the Defender.

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Production Freelander 8's interior seen for the first time
Freelander 8’s interior derives extensively from the current Defender. Picture: autohome.cn

Along with a concave glovebox on the passenger’s side, the centre console is devoid of physical switchgear, though some have been incorporated below the display.

At the same time, the console sports a pair of “optical grade dual floating crystal knobs” carnewschina.com reports as having been made from “K9 optical crystal”.

In a related report, autohome.cn confirms specification will include ambient lighting, a fragrance dispenser, LiDAR and a front passenger seat that can be adjusted to the extent of providing 1.2 metres of legroom.

Approval awaited

Set to be produced at JLR’s Changshu plant, which, according to carnewschina.com, ceased production of all current models earlier this month as a means of preparing for production, the Freelander 8 will go on-sale in the People’s Republic before the end of the year.

For now, it remains unknown whether it will be offered in South Africa. However, should approval be given, expect it to arrive sometime in 2027.

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