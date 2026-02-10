24 hours in pictures, 10 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Leanne Pon, right, with five-year-old Hung Yee Ho, centre, and two-year-old Jun Yee Ho, rear, pose for a photograph at the Sui Hing Hong shop in Commissioner Street, Johannesburg, 9 February 2026, as they prepare for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations. Chinese New Year, the Year of the Horse, will be celebrated internationally on 17 February. Local celebrations include The Chinese Association’s New Year Ball which will be held on Saturday at the Indaba Hotel, the Nan Hua Temple in Bronkhorstspruit’s festival on Sunday and the street festival in Cyrildene on 28 February. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South Africa’s Nicole Burger takes part in the skeleton women’s training session at Cortina Sliding Centre during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo on February 10, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) The Democratic Alliance’s Helen Zille sits in a waterhole in Linbro Park, Johannesburg. The burst pipe has been leaking millions of litres of clean water per day for the past week. Zille is the DA’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg. Picture: Democratic Alliance (supplied 10 February 2026) A student carries his belonging as he walks past as Senegalese police armored vehicle while leaving the Cheikh Anta Diop University on February 10, 2026. A student died after clashes erupted between police and students protesting delays in grant payments at a Senegal university, the west African country’s government said on Tuesday. The unrest broke out at Cheikh Anta Diop University in the capital Dakar on Monday, according to a statement by a government spokeswoman, who said a second-year medical student, Abdoulaye Ba, died as a result. (Photo by Patrick MEINHARDT / AFP) A general view of buildings of the Moscow International Business Centre (Moskva City) in Moscow on February 9, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) Paul O’Sullivan testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A Palestinian man sleeps next to his horse in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 10, 2026. A US-brokered ceasefire, which sought to halt the fighting between Israel and Hamas sparked by the group’s October 2023 attack, took effect last October, reducing the level of bombing and fighting. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP) US actress Angelina Jolie arrives ahead of a screening of the film “Coutures” at the Pathe Palace cinema, in Paris on February 9, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) “Larry”, the Downing Street cat poses outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain’s Prime Minister, presently Labour party leader Keir Starmer, in central London on February 9, 2026. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer “is concentrating on the job in hand” and will not resign, his official spokesman said February 9, as the embattled leader faces intense pressure over the Epstein scandal. Starmer was “getting on with the job of delivering change across the country”, the spokesman told reporters, hours after the prime minister’s communications chief and chief of staff both resigned. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) Police check shopkeepers documents at Mayfair in Johannesburg, 10 February 2026, during the Mayoral high impact service delivery programme in Region F to enforce bylaws, demolish unlawful structures and to disconnect illegal connections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen The pack rides during the 4th stage of the Tour of Oman cycling race from Al Sawadi to Sohar, on February 10, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) Dunhuang Dance members perfom after the Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg Pan Qingjiang’s keynote address at the Chinese Consulate-General’s Lunar New Year celebrations at Sandton, 9 February 2026, marking the Year of the Horse. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen UAE’s Alishan Sharafu plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 10, 2026. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) Democratic Alliance (DA) concillors, including Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, Tyrell Meyers and Bongani Nkwanyana, conduct an oversight visit at City Power’s Bree Substation, 10 February 2026, following an explosion and fire at the facility on Friday. Large parts of the city have experienced a power outage. City Power have dismantled the damaged transformer and cleared out hundreds of litres of oil. According to City Power this latest incident in a spate of substation fires was caused by vandalism and theft of infrastructure. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen This is all that is left of the transformer at the Bree Substation, 10 February 2026, following an explosion and fire at the facility on Friday. Large parts of the city have experienced a power outage. City Power have dismantled the damaged transformer and cleared out hundreds of litres of oil. According to City Power this latest incident in a spate of substation fires was caused by vandalism and theft of infrastructure. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A worker stacks empty drums outside a shop at a marketplace ahead of Bangladesh's general election in Dhaka on February 10, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)