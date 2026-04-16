24 hours in pictures, 16 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A supporter of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema holds a mock gun while gathering with others in Johannesburg on April 16, 2026 as they react to a ruling by a South African court in KuGompo, formerly called East London, that sentenced him to five years in jail for firing an assault rifle at a rally eight years ago. (Photo by Phill MAGAKOE / AFP) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members protest outside Joburg High Court in support of party leader Julius Malema, who was granted leave to appeal a 5-year sentence regarding unlawful firearm charges on April 16, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Malema was convicted of contravening firearm laws, after he was captured on video firing shots into the air with what appeared to be a rifle at a EFF rally in Mdantsane, in 2018. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Pope Leo XIV (3rd R) releases a white dove after he met with the community of Bamenda at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral in Bamenda, on the fourth day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze at a recycling materials site following a Russian strike in Kyiv on April 16, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in Ukraine, local authorities said on April 16, after Moscow pummelled its neighbour in overnight attacks. (Photo by Serhii Okunev / AFP) Family members and mourners react on the coffin of 10-year-old Belinay Nur Boyraz as they attend the funerals for nine victims killed in a school shooting by a 14-year-old, an attack that has sent shockwaves across the country, with authorities saying the suspect had referenced a US mass killer in a WhatsApp profile image, in the southern province of Kahramanmaras on April 16, 2026. The funerals take place for eight children aged 10 and 11 and a 55-year-old teacher. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL / AFP) An aerial photograph shows a destroyed statue of the late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, as a long line of Iraqi diesel-laden tanker trucks line up along the Tartus-Baniyas highway waiting to unload their cargo at the Baniyas port refinery on the Mediterranean Sea, on April 15, 2026. Iraq has begun exporting crude using tanker trucks through Syria, its oil ministry said, as an official said oil revenue last month dropped more than 70 percent compared to February. More than a month into the Middle East war that has wrought havoc on energy markets, Iraq has been particularly impacted as oil exports account for some 90 percent of its budget revenues. Until Iranian attacks and threats all but shut the Strait of Hormuz in revenge for US-Israeli strikes, Iraq exported the majority of its oil through the strategic waterway. (Photo by Bakr ALkasem / AFP) Various groups protest against oppression in Iran outside the American Consulate on April 16, 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. The group demanded freedom for the people of Iran. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) An airplane passes in front of the sun during sunrise in Panama City on April 15, 2026. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) Members of the community security forces parade to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Indigenous Social Movement in Cheran, Michoacan, Mexico on April 15, 2026. Cheran is an indigenous Purepecha community in Michoacan of over 19,000 inhabitants, one of the largest Purepecha communities in the region. It is estimated that between 2000 and 2011, more than 20,000 hectares of forest were devastated by illegal loggers. On April 15, 2011, the community members launched their resistance by lighting 189 bonfires and erected five barricades at the various exits of the town to block the passage of illegal loggers. The community now operates autonomously with their own police force and elected officials. (Photo by Enrique Castro / AFP) Window washers look up at a building facade as they use a crane to get to the top in Tokyo’s Ginza on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) A woman looks at lights set up to commemorate the victims of the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, at Nishihara Village Sports Park early in the morning on April 16, 2026 in Kumamoto Prefecture. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) France’s Air Force elite aerobatic flying team “Patrouille de France” (PAF) releases trails of France’s national colours as they take part in a training session at 701 Air Base in Salon-de-Provence, south-eastern France on April 15, 2026. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens Mmamatsapole Mogami (L) and Virginia Tlhakwana pose for a picture in front of an Agusta A109 LUHO after the operation Shanela II and official launch of Operation Prosper in the province, at Ace Ntsoelongoe stadium in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, 16 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best Read more 48 hours in pictures, 12 April 2026