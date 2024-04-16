24 hours in pictures, 16 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Visitors look at the artwork “Straordinaria”, an immersive installation presented by the Italian company Elica as part of the Fuorisalone 2024 event, on the eve of the Milan Design Week, in Milan, on April 15, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)