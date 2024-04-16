24 hours in pictures, 16 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Visitors look at the artwork “Straordinaria”, an immersive installation presented by the Italian company Elica as part of the Fuorisalone 2024 event, on the eve of the Milan Design Week, in Milan, on April 15, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Family members and relatives of boat accident victims mourn near the accident site, as rescue operation continues, in Jhelum, the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 16 April 2024. At least four people drowned as a boat carrying minors capsized in river Jhelum with several passengers still missing, NDRF officials said. A rescue operation was launched and the state disaster response force team was deployed. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Counter protestors of former US President Donald Trump gather outside New York Criminal Court where he is set to attend on the first day of his hush money trial, in New York, New York, USA, 15 April 2024. Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
The hull of the salvaged Sewol ferry is seen at a port in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, on April 16, 2024, as South Korea marked the 10th anniversary of the country’s worst-ever maritime disaster, when hundreds of schoolchildren died after the overloaded Sewol ferry capsized and sank. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
A man is seen past a derelict building in the Chinatown district of Honiara, the Solomon Islands capital, on April 16, 2024. Merchants in Solomon Islands’ gritty Chinatown were on April 16 preparing for the prospect of post-election violence, fearful the district will again be targeted if the Pacific nation reelects a pro-Beijing leader. Unruly mobs tore through the shopping district during riots in 2019 and 2021, their anger fuelled in part by China’s growing sway over the government. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
A wild hen with its chicks roam around at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Actresses perform during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games at the Ancient Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)
Artists perform during the Statue Festival in the city center in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 15 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Youths play with a ball on a beach in Tel Aviv on April 15, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Yemeni coastguards loyal to the internationally-recognised government ride in a patrol boat in the Red Sea off the government-held town of Mokha in the western Taiz province, close to the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Ziad / AFP)
A farmer harvests wheat crop at a field in Faridabad on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
Georgian pro-democracy group activists protest against a repressive “foreign influence” bill outside the parliament in Tbilisi on April 15, 2024. Some 10,000 people took to the streets on April 15, 2024 in the Georgian capital Tbilisi to protest a controversial “foreign influence” bill that critics say mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent, as the ruling Georgian Dream party re-introduced the bill to parliament earlier this month, a year after it was forced to drop a similar measure following mass protests. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)
French sailing olympic team member in the IQ foil category Helene Noesmoen sails her wind foil in Marseille, southern France, on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
Residents walk by a decorated arch in the walled city of Harar on April 15, 2024. Founded in the 10th century, Harar – also called Jugol – is reputed to be one of the oldest cities in east Africa and the fourth holiest city in the Islamic world – after Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem – with locals boasting it has the highest concentration of mosques and shrines in the world. The old town has been enclosed by a four-metre high wall since 1551 and mostly forbidden to non-Muslims until 1887 when it was conquered by Ethiopia’s Emperor Menelik II. Long years of enclosure allowed Harari culture to flourish and its dwellers became famous for a modern trade system, hand-bound books, Islamic teaching, poetry and lively religious festivals, which make up Harar’s unique identity. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
A carpenter engraves a piece of a traditional Harari door at his workshop in the walled city of Harar on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the old Stock Exchange (Boersen) in Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 April 2024. A violent fire broke out in the building which is under renovation on the morning of 16 April. The building was erected in the 1620s as a commercial building by King Christian IV and is located next to the Danish parliament. Picture: EPA-EFE/Emil Helms
A picture taken with a drone of a tiny forest (right) in an area of north London, Britain, 08 December 2023 (issued 16 April 2024). An initiative in the United Kingdom by an environmental NGO is helping boost the number of green spaces in urban areas – providing plants and wildlife with room to thrive – while also benefiting the local community. Known as ‘Tiny Forests’, the innovative campaign by Earthwatch Europe has seen over 200 mini-woodlands crop up across the country. ”With more than 80% of the UK population living in urban areas, it’s never been more important that we get more green in our living spaces,” Louise Hartley, senior program manager at Earthwatch Europe, tells EPA Images, at a Tiny Forest in Barnet, just outside London. The approach was developed in the 1970’s by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki, and uses very dense planting with all native species. Among those environmental benefits are improved biodiversity – whether it’s the soil, plant life and wildlife – increased opportunities for pollination, providing homes and food for birds, and even helping with flood management, Hartley explains. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
