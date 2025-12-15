24 hours in pictures, 15 December 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Mourners pay a floral tribute to Bondi Beach shooting victims at the Bondi Pavillion in Sydney on December 15, 2025. A father-and-son team toting long-barrelled guns shot and killed 15 people including a 10-year-old girl at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on December 14, with authorities labelling it an antisemitic terrorist attack on a Jewish festival. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
Belongings of members of the Jewish community are seen at the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 15, 2025. Two gunmen who shot and killed 15 people at a Jewish celebration on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach were a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son, Australian police said. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
People walk next to a makeshift memorial dedicated to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers and international volunteers in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 December 2025, amid the Russian invasion. Picture: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Pigeons fly over people on a snow day in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City on December 14, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
A supporter of Calin Georgescu wearing a hand crafted hat in Romania’s national colors attends a protest in front of the Bucharest Appeal Court building, during a hearing, in Bucharest, Romania, 15 December 2025. Former independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu came for his last hearing in the preliminary chamber of the Bucharest Court of Appeal regarding his trial under the accusations of election campaign fraud, actions against the constitutional order and false statements about campaign financing. Georgescu was sent to trial on 02 July 2025 by the Prosecutor General’s Office, being also accused of publicly promoting the cult of persons guilty of committing crimes of genocide, against humanity and war crimes, as well as of publicly promoting fascist, racist or xenophobic ideas, conceptions or. Horatiu Potra was sent to trial in September 2025, along with 20 other defendants, members of his mercenary group, and former presidential candidate Georgescu, in a case regarding committing actions against the constitutional order. Horatiu Potra, 55, is a Romanian-French security contractor, businessman and mercenary, who served in the Foreign Legion, accused of plotting a coup, following the annulment of the presidential elections of 06 December 2024, in a continuous form (five counts). Picture: EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
People walk near light decorations for the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays, in downtown Moscow, Russia, 15 December 2025. Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December, while Christmas is observed across the country on 07 January 2026, according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar. Picture: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Rabbi Michael Katz lights the Minora at a Chanukkah candle lighting event held at KosherWorld in Glenhazel, 14 December 2025. The usually happy event was tainted by the news of a shooting that happened at a similar event in Bondi Beach Australia earlier that resulted in the death of 12 people. Picture: Neil McCartney
MK argue with police during the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party march to oust KwaZulu-Natal premier on December 15, 2025 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. The MKP’s move to oust Thamsanqa Ntuli stems from the party’s failure to rule KZN after the 2024 general elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Gymnasts of the Malaysian team perform with 3 balls and 2 hoops during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Final of the 33rd SEA Games 2025 at Gymnasium 5, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 15 December 2025. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
People dressed as “Krampus”, a half-goat, half-demon figure “punishing misbehaving children during the Christmas season”, take part in the traditional Krampus parade in downtown Munich, Bavaria, southern Germany, on December 14, 2025. (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)
A man looks at seagulls flying over the Mediterranean sea, at sunset, while he takes a walk along the “Promenade des Anglais” on the French Riviera city of Nice, southern France, on December 15, 2025. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
This photograph shows a solitary figure in the foyer of the Louvre as the museum remains closed after museum workers voted to strike against increasingly deteriorating working conditions and the declining visitor experience at the world famous museum, in Paris on December 15, 2025. The Louvre Museum remained closed on December 15, 2025 due to an indefinite strike by its staff, voted on unanimously, a further blow for an institution reeling from the October 19th burglary and the exposure of its shortcomings. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP)
Farmers protest against the slaughter of entire herds amid lumpy skin disease outbreaks across the country, in Vendargues, France, 15 December 2025. French authorities decided to slaughter entire cattle herds if a case of lumpy skin disease is detected, a decision criticized by farmers already hit by export bans and severe economic losses. Several outbreaks of lumpy skin disease have been detected in France over the last months. The virus, spread by insects, affects cattle and buffalo but poses no risk to human health. Picture: EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa (Gauteng MEC Agriculture and Rural Development ) during the Zero Hunger Christmas Programme launched at Braamfischer Multipurpose Hall on December 15, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. This initiative aims to address food insecurity across the province by promoting community-level food production. (Photo by Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images)
