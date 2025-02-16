Top 10 stories of the day: Ex-Sundowns star Siyabonga Zulu in fatal crash | From SA with love to Trump | Gay imam shot dead

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News headlines on Sunday, 16 February 2025 include former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga Zulu and his teammate Nhlanhla Masina losing their lives in a car accident.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy will be submitting a memorandum and petition from Afrikaans-speaking South Africans to US President Donald Trump.

Furthermore, Muhsin Hendricks, who was known to be the very first imam internationally to come out as gay in 1996 and working extensively with Muslims in the LGBTQI+ community, was gunned down in Gqeberha.

RIP Siyabonga Zulu: Former Sundowns star and Gogo Maweni’s ex killed in crash

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Siyabonga Zulu and his teammate Nhlanhla Masina tragically lost their lives in a fatal car crash, while a former Moroka Swallows winger remains in hospital.

Former Moroka Swallows winger Thabo Mosadi was also involved in the accident and remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Soccer player Siyabonga Zulu dated traditional healer Gogo Maweni in the past. Pictures: X and Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

US Embassy to submit petition from white South Africans to Trump for ‘immediate action’ [VIDEO]

On Saturday morning, a group of Afrikaans-speaking South Africans handed a 26-page memorandum which outlined the history of the Expropriation Act, farm murders as well as all racial laws against white South Africans to the US Embassy in Pretoria on Saturda

The American Embassy has since confirmed that it has received the memorandum in a post on X.

A group of South Africans gathered outside the American Embassy in Pretoria on Saturday, 15 February. . Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

“The US Embassy in South Africa received a petition this morning addressed to President Donald Trump, seeking US support to change policies and laws affecting the Afrikaner community in South Africa. We will transmit the full text of the document to the president and Secretary of State for immediate action,” the post read.

Muhsin Hendricks, world’s ‘first openly gay imam’, shot dead [VIDEO]

Police are searching for two suspects involved in the murder of a 58-year-old gay imam from Cape Town.

Muhsin Hendricks was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Saturday morning in Gqeberha, hours before he was reportedly going to facilitate the marriage of a lesbian couple.

CCTV footage of the murder is doing the rounds on social media, showing that only Hendricks, seated at the back of the vehicle, was targeted in the apparent hit.

Muhsin Hendricks, considered the world’s first openly gay imam, has been shot dead in Gqeberha. Picture: X/@MarioNawfal

Batten down the hatches: Orange level 5 weather warning for Gauteng and other parts of SA

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall in Gauteng and over the central parts of North West on Monday, 17 February through to Thursday, 20 February.

The heavy on-and-off showers are expected to start on Sunday evening and could result in flooding.

Picture: iStock

Ndlozi ‘consulted’ with former ANC presidents before quitting EFF

Former EFF spokesperson and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi consulted with former ANC presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe before leaving the ranks of the EFF.

Ndlozi, who quit Julius Malema’s red berets earlier this week following months of disputes with the party’s leadership, decided to step away from politics and enter the media space.

He has taken up a new position as a radio host for mainstream station Power FM.

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: X/@insightfactor

