Top 10 stories of the day: Ex-Sundowns star Siyabonga Zulu in fatal crash | From SA with love to Trump | Gay imam shot dead

Picture: iStock/ The Citizen/ Cheryl Kahla
News headlines on Sunday, 16 February 2025 include former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga Zulu and his teammate Nhlanhla Masina losing their lives in a car accident.
Meanwhile, the US Embassy will be submitting a memorandum and petition from Afrikaans-speaking South Africans to US President Donald Trump.
Furthermore, Muhsin Hendricks, who was known to be the very first imam internationally to come out as gay in 1996 and working extensively with Muslims in the LGBTQI+ community, was gunned down in Gqeberha.
RIP Siyabonga Zulu: Former Sundowns star and Gogo Maweni’s ex killed in crash
Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Siyabonga Zulu and his teammate Nhlanhla Masina tragically lost their lives in a fatal car crash, while a former Moroka Swallows winger remains in hospital.
Former Moroka Swallows winger Thabo Mosadi was also involved in the accident and remains in critical condition in the hospital.
US Embassy to submit petition from white South Africans to Trump for ‘immediate action’ [VIDEO]
On Saturday morning, a group of Afrikaans-speaking South Africans handed a 26-page memorandum which outlined the history of the Expropriation Act, farm murders as well as all racial laws against white South Africans to the US Embassy in Pretoria on Saturda
The American Embassy has since confirmed that it has received the memorandum in a post on X.
“The US Embassy in South Africa received a petition this morning addressed to President Donald Trump, seeking US support to change policies and laws affecting the Afrikaner community in South Africa. We will transmit the full text of the document to the president and Secretary of State for immediate action,” the post read.
Muhsin Hendricks, world’s ‘first openly gay imam’, shot dead [VIDEO]
Police are searching for two suspects involved in the murder of a 58-year-old gay imam from Cape Town.
Muhsin Hendricks was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Saturday morning in Gqeberha, hours before he was reportedly going to facilitate the marriage of a lesbian couple.
CCTV footage of the murder is doing the rounds on social media, showing that only Hendricks, seated at the back of the vehicle, was targeted in the apparent hit.
Batten down the hatches: Orange level 5 weather warning for Gauteng and other parts of SA
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall in Gauteng and over the central parts of North West on Monday, 17 February through to Thursday, 20 February.
The heavy on-and-off showers are expected to start on Sunday evening and could result in flooding.
Ndlozi ‘consulted’ with former ANC presidents before quitting EFF
Former EFF spokesperson and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi consulted with former ANC presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe before leaving the ranks of the EFF.
Ndlozi, who quit Julius Malema’s red berets earlier this week following months of disputes with the party’s leadership, decided to step away from politics and enter the media space.
He has taken up a new position as a radio host for mainstream station Power FM.
Five more stories of the day:
- Dean Macpherson denies procurement interference and claims of media payments
- Consumer Tribunal fines Cell C R500k for unfair, unreasonable and unjust conditions
- 10-man Sundowns down Defenders to reach Cup quarterfinals
- Alexi Bizos sentenced, nine years after assaulting ex-wife
- Two-pot retirement system: How to maximise your tax benefits
